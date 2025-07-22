Urgent need for continual climate readiness

In recent years, the globe has been gripped by a troubling rhythm of climate-induced catastrophes. Record-breaking heatwaves, deadly floods, and erratic weather patterns are no longer sporadic events; they have become seasonal, almost expected. This continuous cycle of destruction has proven that climate change is not a looming threat of the distant future; it is a relentless and accelerating force disrupting the present. Yet, despite decades of scientific warnings and visible consequences, the global response has often been marked by delayed action, lacklustre leadership, and fragmented efforts. The result is a world unprepared for the increasingly harsh and volatile environment it now inhabits. Weather(Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The summer of 2024 bore stark witness to the intensification of extreme weather. Southern Europe endured scorching heatwaves that pushed temperatures in Spain, Italy, and Greece above 45°C, igniting wildfires and endangering power grids and water systems. Across the Atlantic, the US faced flooding in unexpected regions. New York City subways were inundated while parts of California alternated between drought and deluge. In China, more than a million people were displaced due to the devastating floods that overwhelmed the Yangtze River basin. These are not isolated anomalies. Rather, they are evidence of a worsening trend exacerbated by rising global temperatures, melting polar ice caps, and the weakening of long-established climate patterns.

Scientific consensus points toward a clear trajectory: Climate events will become more frequent, more intense, and more unpredictable. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has issued successive reports warning that even if nations adhere to the 1.5°C warming limit outlined in the Paris Agreement, a target already in jeopardy, the world will still experience severe and compounding impacts. Yet, global carbon emissions have continued to rise, with fossil fuel consumption rebounding sharply after the Covid-19 pandemic. The stark gap between what is needed and what is being done has left communities around the world more vulnerable than ever.

Compounding the environmental consequences is a glaring leadership vacuum. Climate summits have produced lofty pledges but few enforceable outcomes. Developed countries, despite their historical contributions to emissions, have repeatedly delayed the fulfilment of financial commitments to assist developing nations in climate adaptation. Meanwhile, the world's largest emitters continue to pursue energy security through coal and oil, often under the guise of economic necessity or political expediency. These contradictory policies undermine long-term climate goals and leave critical infrastructure underfunded and ill-prepared.

The most pressing problem is not the lack of knowledge, but the failure to act decisively on that knowledge. Adaptation and preparedness must become permanent features of public policy. It is no longer sufficient to respond to climate disasters reactively. Urban planning must integrate flood-resistant infrastructure, early warning systems must be widespread and accurate, and heat resilience strategies must include green cover, accessible cooling centres, and revised labour regulations. Water management, energy usage, and food systems all require transformative change to endure the growing strain. And this preparation cannot be a one-time investment it must evolve continually, mirroring the persistent nature of the threat itself.

The notion that wealth insulates against climate vulnerability has also begun to erode. While poorer nations still face the greatest risks due to limited resources, rich countries are increasingly finding themselves on the frontlines. This global leveling, painful as it may be, offers a shared incentive for collective action. There is a growing opportunity to recast climate preparedness not merely as a cost, but as an investment in future stability, economic security, and social cohesion. Insurance companies are already recalibrating risk models, supply chains are being restructured for resilience, and a new generation of voters is demanding accountability from their leaders.

India, with its vast population and diverse geography, sits at a particularly volatile intersection of climate risk. In 2023 and 2024, extreme heatwaves across north and central India claimed lives and strained healthcare systems, while erratic monsoon patterns led to both floods in Assam and drought in Maharashtra. The challenge is doubly complicated by developmental pressures and urban sprawl. Yet, India also has the potential to be a leader in climate adaptation. Its investment in solar energy, water conservation initiatives like Jal Shakti Abhiyan, and expanding afforestation programs show that with the right governance, large-scale resilience is possible. However, these efforts must be scaled up and integrated into a broader climate preparedness framework that addresses both mitigation and adaptation holistically.

As the climate crisis tightens its grip, a fundamental mindset shift is needed. The world must transition from viewing the climate crisis as a series of unfortunate events to understanding it as a chronic condition that requires constant vigilance, planning, and reform. Preparedness is no longer a contingency plan; it must be the foundation of all governance. Political leaders must be judged not only by their economic agendas but by their ability to shield societies from the environmental upheavals of our time. Civil society, the private sector, and international institutions must collaborate more actively and share both knowledge and resources.

Ultimately, the failure to act decisively today guarantees more suffering tomorrow. Each unaddressed vulnerability, each ignored warning, amplifies the toll of the next disaster. The climate crisis has broken the boundaries of season and geography; it is everywhere and all the time. The question is no longer if we can prevent it entirely, but whether we can prepare ourselves well enough to survive what it brings. The path forward requires courage, foresight, and above all, consistency. It is a continual challenge, and only a continual commitment will suffice.

This article is authored by Gunwant Singh, scholar, international relations and security studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.