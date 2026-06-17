Building circular economies from the ground up

India's circular economy ambitions are often discussed through the lens of infrastructure, technology, and regulation. These are important enablers, but they are not where circularity begins. While waste pickers belong to the informal (plastic) sector, they are playing a major role in the circular economy. (HT PHOTO)

Circularity begins with collection. It begins in villages, markets, residential communities, and informal waste networks where decisions are made every day about whether a material enters a recovery system or is lost to landfills, open dumping, or informal disposal. As India works towards a circular economy estimated to reach $ 2 trillion by 2050, strengthening these local ecosystems may be one of the most important challenges still ahead of us.

The country generates approximately 160,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day. Yet only about half undergo any form of treatment, while nearly 32% remains unaccounted for. This gap persists despite growing investments in infrastructure and increasingly robust policy frameworks.

Investments in recycling infrastructure tend to follow the logic of scale. A state-of-the-art plastic shredder, a material recovery facility, or an EPR-compliant processing plant is visible, measurable, and relatively straightforward to finance. Collection systems are different. They are dispersed across geographies, dependent on multiple actors, and far less visible despite being equally critical to circularity outcomes. The result is a persistent mismatch: processing capacity has outpaced recovery capacity.

Official data suggests that nearly 95% of India's waste is collected. Yet a 2025 Nature study estimates the country's per capita plastic waste generation at 0.54 kg per day, compared to the official estimate of 0.12 kg. The discrepancy points to significant underreporting, particularly in rural areas and across informal waste streams that remain outside formal measurement systems.

What is not measured is difficult to manage. What is not recovered cannot be recycled.

We have seen this challenge firsthand in Taripathakpur village in Kanpur district. A Resource Recovery Centre had already been constructed, yet it remained non-functional and generated no revenue from waste, creating little incentive for the community to engage with the facility. The infrastructure existed, but the collection networks, community participation mechanisms, and economic incentives required to sustain it did not. The issue was not the absence of infrastructure. It was the absence of an ecosystem capable of making that infrastructure work.

Recognising this gap, policymakers have increasingly turned to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) as a mechanism for strengthening recovery systems. By placing legal responsibility for end-of-life waste on producers, EPR has created a market for collection, with brand owners now willing to pay for verified recovery.

This shift has been important. It has brought greater attention to waste recovery, increased industry participation, and created stronger incentives for formal recycling. Yet the emergence of compliance markets has also revealed some of the structural weaknesses that continue to exist within India's collection ecosystem.

Collection tends to follow existing infrastructure and established recovery networks. As producers pursue tonnage targets and compliance obligations, investment naturally flows towards waste streams and geographies that are easier to recover. Rural and peri-urban waste systems, where collection networks are often weaker and recovery costs are higher, continue to receive far less attention. It is therefore not surprising that several registered companies have reportedly fallen short of plastic collection and recycling targets despite the existence of an EPR framework.

Despite the important role that informal economy workers who collect and segregate waste could play in an EPR system, they remain unaccounted for in India's EPR policy. An estimated 70% of plastic recycling in India is powered by the informal sector, with over 1.5 million waste pickers doing the work that formal systems are trying to do. Getting EPR right means recognising that recovery does not happen through formal systems alone. It happens through village scrap dealers, waste collectors, shopkeepers, aggregators, local institutions, and community leaders who already form the backbone of rural waste ecosystems.

In communities where recovery rates improve, the reasons are not primarily technological. They are social and economic, and they depend on enlisting every actor in the local chain.

One such intervention in Rampur Bhimsen, Kanpur, demonstrates this clearly. By activating a dormant Resource Recovery Centre, mobilising collection vehicles, and engaging women as waste handlers, the programme transformed a village from open dumping to a functioning waste recovery system. Today, the centre collects approximately 700 kg of waste daily, processes 255 tonnes annually, and generates revenue from both waste recovery and vermicompost production. Residents report improvements in local sanitation conditions, while children have become change agents, encouraging waste segregation practices across nearly 650 households.

The same principle extends beyond municipal waste streams and applies equally to materials that have historically remained outside organised recovery systems. Collection systems become sustainable only when participation creates value for the people involved.

The communities that have built the most resilient waste recovery systems share a common insight: recovery works when it creates livelihoods, not just when it disposes of waste. We often speak of waste as an environmental problem, but communities experience it as both an environmental and economic challenge. Circularity becomes durable when participation creates value for the people responsible for making recovery systems function.

At the village level, even modest income generation from waste can fundamentally change participation. When waste recovery creates predictable economic value, households engage more consistently, local institutions become invested in outcomes, and collection systems become more resilient. The next phase of this work envisions certified waste workers, women-led composting enterprises, and collection networks creating green livelihood opportunities across rural clusters.

Successful examples across India reinforce the same lesson. Pune's SWaCH Cooperative has demonstrated how organised waste worker networks can deliver both environmental and economic value at scale, while Ambikapur's women-led waste management model has shown how community ownership can transform an entire city's recovery ecosystem. Neither succeeded because of technology alone. Both succeeded because the collection became economically meaningful for the people responsible for making the system work.

India's circular economy potential will not be unlocked through processing infrastructure alone. It will depend on whether collection systems become as robust as recycling systems. That means recognising waste collectors as economic actors, strengthening local collection networks, creating incentives for participation, and ensuring that community institutions have a role in how recovery systems are designed and managed.

The experiences emerging from communities such as Taripathakpur and Rampur Bhimsen, as well as larger models like SWaCH and Ambikapur, point to a common lesson: circularity succeeds when recovery systems are designed around people as intentionally as they are designed around materials.

Building a circular economy from the ground up is therefore not simply about improving waste management. It is about creating systems where environmental outcomes, economic participation, and community ownership reinforce one another. That is the foundation on which India's circular economy ambitions will ultimately succeed.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gayathri Vasudevan, co-founder and chairperson, Sambhav Foundation.