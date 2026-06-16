Care economy is part of economic infrastructure

A reputed survey shows that women spend nearly five hours a day on unpaid caregiving and domestic work, compared to fewer than two hours for men. The ministry of women and child development has estimated that this unpaid work could amount to nearly 15–17% of GDP. As India accelerates its economic ambitions, bringing this largely unrecognised contribution into mainstream policy thinking is an important next step. GDP (Shutterstock)

A recent working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Re-imagining the Care Economy: From Private Burden to Social and Economic Infrastructure, offers a useful framework for doing so. It argues that care should be understood not only as a household or welfare issue, but as economic infrastructure, linked to labour markets, urbanisation, demographic transition, and long-term growth. That framing opens up productive new directions for policy.

India is undergoing several structural shifts simultaneously, accelerating urbanisation, more nuclear family structures, changing migration patterns, declining fertility rates, and a significantly larger elderly population on the horizon. These transitions are gradually surfacing a gap that has historically been managed informally within households, largely through women's unpaid labour, and point to the value of building more formal care systems over time.

The workforce implications are significant. The EAC-PM paper notes that caregiving responsibilities are among the reasons young women remain outside education, skilling, and formal employment, consistent with global evidence. The ILO estimated that in 2023, approximately 708 million women worldwide were outside the labour force due to unpaid care responsibilities, making care one of the largest structural barriers to women's economic participation globally. India has made meaningful progress on female labour force participation in recent years, particularly in rural areas. Strengthening care infrastructure could support further gains in urban areas, where participation remains comparatively lower, and where the Economic Survey 2025–26 has flagged the need for sustained improvement to support long-term growth.

The scale of opportunity is also significant. The EAC-PM paper estimates India's domestic demand for care workers could exceed 30 million by 2050. The ILO estimates that every dollar invested in the care economy generates approximately $3.76 in GDP. While the exact multiplier will vary by context, the directional case, that care investment yields returns well beyond its immediate costs, is supported by a growing body of cross-country evidence.

With appropriate investments in skilling, certification, and quality standards, India could create meaningful employment opportunities in this sector, particularly for women and semi-skilled workers in urban and semi-urban areas, and potentially build on its health care strengths to supply trained care professionals to global markets.

India already has a strong foundation. The anganwadi network is one of the world's largest early childhood support systems. The Palna scheme is expanding access to childcare, caregiver skilling is being incorporated into workforce development programmes, and the extension of Ayushman Bharat coverage to citizens above 70 reflects growing attention to an ageing population. Several states are piloting more integrated approaches to community and elderly care.

The central opportunity now lies in building on this foundation more coherently. One of the recurring lessons from global experience is that care policy tends to underperform when responsibilities are fragmented across multiple ministries without a shared framework to align priorities and budgets. India's care agenda currently spans women and child development, labour, health, urban affairs, housing, education, and skill development. A coordinating mechanism, whether a dedicated inter-ministerial body or a nodal mandate, could help translate existing programme momentum into more systemic and scalable outcomes. Globally, economies that have moved toward such integration have found that it also simplifies implementation at the state and city level, where capacity constraints are real and coordination costs matter.

Financing is a related consideration. Public investment will remain foundational, but blended financing approaches, combining government spending with private capital, CSR, and impact investment, have shown promise in other emerging economies for extending care infrastructure into areas where public provision is still developing. Employer-supported care is another lever with growing traction: global research indicates that firms in contexts with stronger care infrastructure report lower employee turnover and absenteeism, particularly among women and working parents, making the business case for corporate investment increasingly tangible.

For urban India specifically, integrating care infrastructure into city planning, rather than treating it as a separate social sector intervention, could unlock significant productivity gains. As cities absorb more migrants and informal workers, affordable childcare and elderly care become part of the enabling environment for sustained economic participation, rather than add-ons.

Looking ahead, a few priorities stand out. First, a shared care economy framework across relevant ministries, with clear accountability for outcomes. Second, a national skilling and certification system for care workers, with pathways to formal employment and decent wages, both to professionalise the sector and to make it an attractive livelihood choice. Third, enabling conditions for employers and urban local bodies to invest in care infrastructure, through fiscal incentives or public-private partnership models that have worked in analogous sectors.

India's growth ambitions span manufacturing, digital infrastructure, logistics, and services. Ensuring that families, and particularly women, have access to reliable care support is part of what makes sustained participation in these sectors possible. Bringing the care economy into that conversation more deliberately, and with the implementation focus it deserves, could be an important enabler of India's long-term growth, as well as demographic and economic resilience.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Suryaprabha Sadasivan, senior vice president, Chase Advisors.