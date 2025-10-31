From grant to impact - Financial planning as a catalyst for scalable social change

In the development sector, we often measure success in terms of lives touched, programs delivered, or communities transformed. But behind every successful intervention lies an often-overlooked foundation—robust financial planning. It’s not just about receiving grants; it’s about using them strategically to build sustainable, scalable impact. Financial planning(REUTERS)

I’ve learned over time that funding alone doesn’t guarantee outcomes. What bridges the gap between grant and impact is the quality of financial planning—how well we forecast, allocate, and adapt resources to changing needs on the ground.

Effective financial planning begins at the proposal stage. A well-crafted budget isn’t just a compliance requirement; it is a vision in numbers. It should reflect not only programmatic needs but also the true cost of implementation, including institutional capacity, technology, learning, and monitoring systems. Yet, many organisations under-budget for these critical components, fearing donor pushback on overheads or “non-programmatic” expenses.

This approach needs to change. If we are serious about scale, we must shift our mindset from short-term project funding to long-term financial strategy. Strategic resource allocation—balancing immediate program delivery with future preparedness—allows organisations to invest in systems, people, and processes that enable growth.

Financial forecasting, too, plays a vital role. By anticipating risks, funding gaps, and future needs, we can make informed decisions that prevent disruption and enable continuity. Whether it’s planning for inflationary pressures, staff expansion, or technology upgrades, foresight in financial planning is what allows impact to deepen and expand sustainably.

As finance leaders, it’s our responsibility to ensure that program teams see us as partners in design and delivery, not just as budget monitors. Too often, finance is brought in late in the process, reducing its role to compliance checks. But when financial and programmatic planning go hand in hand, resources and results align more powerfully.

For instance, finance teams can help program leaders weigh trade-offs: Should funds go toward expanding into a new geography or deepening services in an existing community? Which option delivers a more sustainable impact relative to cost? These are strategic questions where financial analysis can guide smarter decisions.

The journey from grant to impact is complex. Funding is only the starting point. What ensures that programs thrive, expand, and endure is the rigour of financial planning. When organisations treat finance not as a back-office function but as a catalyst for growth, the result is scalable, replicable, and transformative change.

Ultimately, financial planning is not about restricting ambition; it is about enabling it. With strong forecasting, disciplined allocation, and strategic investments, we can turn every grant into a foundation for lasting social impact—one that continues long after the initial funds have been spent.

This article is authored by Meeta Sharma, director, Finance, Language and Learning Foundation.