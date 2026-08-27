India must not only export more, but be remembered more

Countries are not remembered through statistics alone. They are remembered through repeated encounters and experiences, particularly through products that are used, trusted, recommended, and bought again. Over time, these encounters create associations. Japan comes to stand for precision and reliability. Germany for engineering. Italy for design and craft. France for beauty, luxury, and refinement. E-commerce (Representational Image/Pixabay)

These national reputations cannot be built by governments alone. They are built, shaped, and strengthened across borders by consumer-facing brands. A car, a phone, a skincare product, a bedsheet, a carpet, or even a small garment can proclaim national reputation and become an ambassador of a nation’s capability.

Marketing theory often speaks of the country-of-origin effect: the way a country’s reputation influences how consumers perceive its products. Made in Germany can signal engineering. Made in France can signal refinement. Made in Japan can signal precision.

But the inverse country-of-origin effect is equally important. Brands do not merely benefit from national reputation; they can actively create it. Toyota, Sony, Samsung, Gucci, and others have not only drawn from the images of their home countries. They have helped shape those images in the global imagination.

This matters for India’s export future. We have built considerable global reputation in services, technology talent, and entrepreneurship. The logical next step is for India to be known as a source of trusted and distinctive consumer products. If we are to achieve that, more Indian businesses must reach global consumers directly.

This is where consumer exports become strategically important. B2B exports create scale, production depth, employment, and foreign exchange. But B2C exports can create something more enduring: recall, trust, loyalty, and, as a direct result, pricing power and higher margins. A B2B transaction may prove capability. B2C transactions build recognition.

As a country, we have always understood this, particularly in textiles. India was not historically merely a supplier of raw cotton. Long before the colonial period, India was one of the world’s great makers and exporters of finished textiles. Indian calicoes, chintzes, muslins, dyed fabrics, and other finished textile products travelled across Asia, Africa, West Asia, and Europe. They were not anonymous commodities. They were finished products, adapted to different markets and valued for their craft, beauty, durability, and distinctive Indian origin.

From calico to the fine, gossamer-like muslins of Bengal, Indian textile makers understood customisation and consumer taste long before the modern language of brands existed.

So the opportunity of consumer exports in textiles today is not new for us, nor is it a departure from our past. In many ways, it is a return to it -with new tools, new markets, and new channels. Given that textiles are intimate products, they can be among the best carriers of Indian trust and taste. People wear them, sleep in them, wrap their children in them, decorate their homes with them, and associate them with comfort, identity, and care.

This is where e-commerce exports can play a transformative role. Historically, building a global consumer brand required large capital, foreign distribution networks, retail access, agents, intermediaries, and years of market-building. Digital marketplaces have changed that equation. They allow entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and exporters to reach consumers directly, test demand, gather reviews, understand preferences, build repeat purchase, and gradually create brand recognition.

India’s export ambition should, therefore, not be measured only by volume. It should also be measured by memory. Can Indian products become trusted in homes across the world? Can Indian textiles become associated with comfort, sustainability, design, and quality? Can Indian entrepreneurs convert manufacturing strength into consumer affection?

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Srinidhi Kalvapudi, director, Amazon Global Selling, India.