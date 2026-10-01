Panchkula: Class 10 student’s flashing-light ride ends in ₹37,500 challan

Police at a Panchkula checkpost were in for a surprise when they stopped a car with a flashing red-blue light for a traffic violation, only to find a 15-year-old Class 10 student behind the wheel. By the time the traffic police were done with the violations, the bill had run up to ₹37,500, including a ₹5,000 penalty imposed on the parents for allegedly allowing the minor to drive. (HT)

The red-blue light — installed behind the front windshield — was fitted on a black Maruti Suzuki Swift being driven through Sector 12-A on Wednesday.

The surprise didn’t end there. The black Maruti Suzuki Swift had black film on its windows, the boy initially failed to stop when signalled by the traffic official and he was not carrying the vehicle’s RC, driving licence, insurance or pollution-under-control certificate, police said.

By the time the traffic police were done with the violations, the bill had run up to ₹37,500, including a ₹5,000 penalty imposed on the parents for allegedly allowing the minor to drive.

The student, who was wearing his school uniform, was travelling with two other minor boys, also dressed in school uniforms, said police. A traffic official had signalled the driver to stop, but police said the boy initially tried to continue ahead. The official then intercepted the vehicle.

A traffic police officer said the boy’s father is a property dealer.

Five on one bike invites ₹19,500 fine

In another instance, a traffic police team in Surajpur spotted a motorcycle carrying five persons, including the rider, in the Industrial Area of Barwala on Wednesday. Some of the passengers were minor children.

When a police officer signalled the motorcyclist to stop, he allegedly ignored the signal and continued riding.

The police team chased the motorcycle and eventually intercepted it. During checking, the rider was found violating multiple traffic rules. Police issued a ₹19,500 challan for the violations and impounded the motorcycle.

Commissioner of police Pankaj Nain has directed traffic personnel and field riders to take prompt action against motorists found violating traffic rules and endangering road safety.