This September was Chandigarh’s driest in 3 years

This September wrapped up with a total of 132.2 mm rain, making it the driest September in three years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. This comes even as rainfall this month was above the normal figure of 131.4 mm. Overall, Chandigarh recorded 710.8 mm rain since the start of monsoon season in June, which is 15.9% below normal for the corresponding period. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

At 132.2 mm, the rain this September was the lowest since 2023, when 52.8 mm rain was recorded in the whole month. Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said with El Nino conditions active in the region, the last month of monsoon saw subdued rains.

Paul added that the relatively early withdrawal of the monsoon also played a part. Monsoon officially retreated from the city on September 23. However, the city continued to receive rain spells after that owing to Western Disturbances (WDs) in the region.

Overall, the city recorded 710.8 mm rain since the start of the season in June, which is 15.9% below normal for the corresponding period. However, a departure of below 18% isn’t considered significant by the IMD and will be recorded as normal monsoon rainfall.

Coldest September nights in 15 years

Along with the above-normal rainfall in September, the city also recorded unusually cool nights, with the average minimum temperature dropping to 23.4°C — the lowest in 15 years, as per data available at the IMD Sector 39 centre. Before this, the lowest average minimum temperature was recorded in 2015 and 2018, when it was 23.7°C.

At 34.2°C, the average maximum temperature this year, however, was on the higher side, rising from 33.3°C last year. It was the highest since 2023, when the average maximum temperature was 34.4°C.

IMD officials said the effect of the WD, particularly in the last week of the month, kept the average minimum temperature low even as the day temperature continued to remain high.

Oct to see above-normal temp, below-normal rain

IMD has also released its monthly outlook for October. As per the long-range forecast, which uses probability models, October is likely to see below-average rain and above-average temperatures in the city.

For the October-to-December period, however, IMD expects above-average rainfall across the region. During the winter months, rain is primarily caused by WDs. This could be good news for air quality, as rain can help prevent air quality from turning poor.

Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal keeps mercury down

Meanwhile, snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Dharamshala, Kufri and Chitkul, continues to keep a relative chill in the city.

Compared to 36.7°C at this time last year, the city’s maximum temperature was 33.6°C on Wednesday. The minimum temperature, too, was lower at 21°C, compared to 23.9°C on September 30, 2025.

However, with the effects of the previous WD weakening, sunny weather is likely to lead to a rise in temperatures over the coming days.

A fresh WD is also likely to affect the region in the first week of October, but may not be strong enough to cause rain.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise to around 35°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 21°C.