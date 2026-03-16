India needs an integrated civil defence architecture

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has once again brought into focus the vital importance of passive civil defence measures to protect civilians against aerial attacks by missiles, drones and aircraft. Dubai and other states of the UAE are utilising a highly advanced, automated, and geo-targeted cellular broadcast system to caution residents and citizens in real time of incoming drone and missile threats. In contrast Indian civil defence measures including early warning (EW) and enforcement of black outs at night during Operation Sindoor were rudimentary, fragmented, deficient and uncoordinated. We need to draw out lessons from the experience of UAE and improve our civil defence response on a war footing. Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 7, 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

The UAE EW system acts as a direct-to-mobile emergency alert, designed to provide immediate, actionable instructions to the population during heightened security situations that may be detrimental to public safety. The system is operated by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Interior that pushes notifications to all mobile phones within specific, targeted geographical locations. The message triggers a loud, distinct sound and vibration, even if the phone is set to silent. Messages are sent in both Arabic and English with no setup or app requirement. The alerts instruct residents to seek immediate cover in the closest secure building or designated shelter, avoid open areas and stay away from windows, doors, and balconies. They are even providing specific protocols for motorists to ensure both personal and public safety. To reduce panic while maintaining effectiveness, the system was updated to use a quieter text message mobile chime for alerts during night, while keeping the high-volume siren tone alert for daytime hours. This EW system is complemented by specialised civil defence units focused on fire fighting, rescue operations, and enforcing safety standards for residential, commercial and industrial facilities.

In India, the Chinese aggression in 1962 and the Indo-Pak conflict in 1965 shaped the scope of civil defence with the Parliament passing the Civil Defence Act in 1968. It was amended by the Civil Defence (Amendment) Act, 2009 by Notification No. 3 of 2010, to include the disaster management as an additional role for the Civil Defence Corps, while retaining its primary role. It envisages affording protection to persons and property against any hostile attack, whether from air, land, sea or elsewhere, and mitigating the damage. Civil defence forms part of the charter of Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards and functions under the Disaster Management Division of the ministry of home afairs.

India has the SACHET platform, based on Common Alerting Protocol that defines a standardised message format designed for all-hazard, all-media communication controlled by the National Disaster Management Authority. It enables alerts about all types of disaster hazards, such as weather events, fires, earthquakes, volcanoes, landslides, tsunamis, and more, across all types of media, including television, radio, telephone, highway signs, email and websites. Alerts can also be directed to the general public, specific groups or even specific individuals. EW text messages and warning alarms directed to the mobiles of the general public have been given in the past for weather related events. A training report from the National Institute of Disaster Management has highlighted that existing warning systems lacked inclusivity as alerts were often not available in multiple local languages or accessible formats for people with disabilities. Moreover, warnings provided to the public were often general and did not include specific, impact-based instructions on how to respond to a particular emergency situation.

However, civil defence related warnings, especially for aerial attacks, have not been integrated in this system. General Principles of Civil Defence published by the Directorate General of Civil Defence, available on its portal, are of 2003 vintage and envisage warning the general public through sirens and whistles. These sirens are controlled by the Town Civil Defence Control Centre and located at the P&T telephone exchanges. Such archaic methods were utilised during Operation Sindoor and were found to be of little effect due to obvious reasons.

Civil defence measures need to be designed to deal with immediate emergency conditions, protect the public, minimise loss of property and restore vital services and facilities that have been damaged or destroyed. Its objective is to maintain continuity of production of essential goods and services thereby ensuring high morale of the people. During times of war and emergencies, the civil defence organisation has the vital role of guarding the hinterland, supporting the defence forces, mobilizing the citizens and helping civil administration. We need an integrated civil defence architecture and protocols that can cope with threats of conventional weapons as well as nuclear, biological and chemical warfare besides natural and man-made disasters.

This article is authored by SK Saini, former vice chief, Indian Army.