India needs copper economic zones

India is entering a phase where copper is evolving from an industrial raw material to a strategic enabler of Viksit Bharat. The metal is no longer confined to its traditional role in electrical applications; it is increasingly becoming central to India's economic transformation. Every major pillar of the country's future growth story is becoming progressively more copper intensive. Copper (Unsplash)

The numbers already indicate the direction of travel. India's copper demand grew by 9.3% to 1,878 kilo tonnes in FY25, up from 1,718 kilo tonnes in FY24, with building construction and infrastructure segments registering annual growth of 11% and 17% respectively. Industry projections indicate that domestic copper demand could rise beyond 3.24 million tonnes by FY2030, driven by construction, industrial expansion, and the accelerating energy transition. Therefore, it was no surprise to see the Economic Survey 2025-26 characterise copper, alongside lithium and cobalt, as one of the new strategic chokepoints shaping the contours of a low-carbon economy.

The contrast with how India has treated other strategic sectors is instructive, and uncomfortable. When India decided to build a semiconductor industry, it understood that the challenge could not be resolved with a price signal. It announced a ₹76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme, with nearly ₹65,000 crore already committed, and created the India Semiconductor Mission as a dedicated nodal agency building a complete ecosystem spanning design, fabrication, assembly, testing, and packaging. The automobile sector built its global competitiveness through deliberate cluster logic with Pune, Chennai, and Gurugram corridors where suppliers, assemblers, and logistics providing the share of geography, infrastructure, and fiscal treatment.

Copper's policy response has been structurally inadequate by comparison. Reducing customs duty to zero is necessary. Meanwhile, structural incentives are running in the opposite direction. Zero-duty imports of copper cathodes, rods, wires, and tubes from the UAE, ASEAN, and Japan, entering India under various free trade agreements, are actively displacing domestic production, resulting in opportunity loss to build self-sufficiency. Treatment & Refining Charges (TC/RC) levels have collapsed 80% and are projected to fall to zero by 2026, rendering smelting and refining operations increasingly unviable for Indian producers. The result is a copper value chain being hollowed out at both ends simultaneously.

India's copper imports climbed from ₹22,856 crore in FY17 to ₹1.03 trillion in FY26 through February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently acknowledged that India had become a net copper importer after domestic plants shut down. But the import surge reflects more than shuttered smelters. It reflects the absence of an integrated domestic ecosystem capable of competing at each stage of the value chain.

The closure of the major copper smelter in Tuticorin alone reduced cathode output by 40%, while recycling capacity and secondary processing infrastructure remain too nascent to compensate. India, like any other country, imports concentrate, refine what it can, imports what it cannot, then imports again at the semi-fabricated stage that downstream manufacturers in electronics, cables, and capital goods require. Copper wire rod imports have risen 66% and copper tube imports by 103% between 2020 and 2024, not because Indian manufacturers lack capability, but because the ecosystem that would make domestic production economically viable does not exist as a coherent whole.

This is precisely where the concept of Copper Economic Zones (CEZs) can become the missing institutional architecture in India’s copper strategy. These would function as integrated industrial clusters bringing together the entire copper value chain under one ecosystem, from smelting and refining to rod manufacturing, downstream component production, recycling, logistics, R&D, testing facilities and skilling centres.

The economic rationale is compelling.

Shared captive power supply within a CEZ framework directly addresses what industry data identifies as the single largest variable cost disadvantage. A unified environmental clearance window, structured around internationally recognised responsibilities, removes the regulatory friction that has historically made greenfield copper investment a decade-long endeavour.

The private sector has already signalled where it wants to go. Adani's Kutch Copper project in Gujarat is positioned to be the world's largest single-location copper smelter, while Hindalco Industries operates one of the world’s largest single-location copper smelters at Dahej with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes per annum, with ambitions to scale to one million tonnes by 2033-34. The company is also investing nearly $1.1 bn for a 300 KTPA expansion at Dahej and building 200 KTPA pf copper and e-waste recycling capacity. These are significant commitments.

But smelter capacity alone does not constitute an ecosystem. Without the downstream semi-fabrication, recycling infrastructure, and quality certification facilities co-located alongside refining capacity, India will produce cathode and watch it get exported or watch FTA imports of value-added products continue to displace domestic conversion at the next stage of the chain.

So, as India stands at an inflection point in its copper journey, the question is no longer whether copper demand will rise or not. But the real question is whether India will build the industrial architecture necessary to convert demand into strategic economic advantage.

CEZs could well be the pathway for building the architecture for a developed nation. They can strengthen domestic manufacturing, deepen value addition, promote recycling ecosystems, accelerate innovation and reduce external dependencies. More importantly, they align directly with India’s ambitions around Make in India, energy security, industrial competitiveness and self-reliance.

In the coming decade, copper will not merely power electrical systems or industrial equipment. It will power India’s energy transition, digital ambitions and manufacturing future. The time has, therefore, come to move beyond copper consumption and begin building India’s copper ecosystem. CEZs can be the foundation of that next chapter.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mayur Karmarkar, managing director, International Copper Association India.