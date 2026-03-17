Inside systems that keep modern office campuses running

As the corporate world rethinks the role of offices in a hybrid world, it is no longer just about the architecture, location or the amenities. Now high- performance office campuses are defined more by their accessibility, functional performance and sustainability goals, than just the aesthetics of the building. Most contemporary offices operate like responsive environments supporting multiple systems working together to keep the physical environment stable and integrated in its approach. Workplace (Representational image/Unsplash)

Evidence of how this integration works on ground can be seen in the recent Workplace Revolution 2026 report, which states that employees are making the deliberate decision about when they come to office, often their reasons being varied. Hybrid work continues to influence organisational working practices with flexibility now a golden standard of the overall experience. Close to 90% of organisations offered flexible working in 2023, but even so nearly 23% employees report feeling disconnected from their teams. This goes to show that workplaces need to be designed and managed in a way that it boosts employee engagement and team activities.

With 62% employees globally working through decentralized settings, every parameter, from arrival to collaboration spaces, to break rooms become a new opportunity to restore connection, belonging and improving productivity. Office campuses now must deliver value beyond the basic infrastructure. They are also spaces catering to needs and expectations of multiple generations working under one roof.

Another aspect of the report saw that energy efficient building and sustainable commuting also ranked as most favoured elements of future workplace designs. 29% of employees remain satisfied with workplace tech, which is down from 39% in 2021. Another 18% feel they may consider leaving if technology is not upgraded in their campuses. High-performing campuses therefore don’t need standalone solutions.

Most contemporary offices have ceased to operate as just fixed assets, rather they now operate like responsive environments supporting multiple systems working together to keep the physical environment stable and integrated in its approach. They are now designed for systems that work best when integrated.

For example, the heating, cooling, lighting, power and security are now integrated through central platforms. This lets the facilities teams monitor and adjust performances in real time with the help of big data and analysis.

This approach is miles apart from the traditional facilitates management style that depended on schedules and manual checks. In the present time, coordination matters. Sharing data, identifying patterns and enabling informed and fast paced solutions rules the order of the day. This has been made possible by a series of invisible networks of systems designed to solve practical business challenges.

Therefore, it makes sense for us to now invest more in predictive analytics which will help avoid disruptions rather than continue to fix only the problem and not the pattern. All capabilities put together reduce uncertainty and improve operational continuity.

Not just technology and AI, but data on its own is also a significant contributor to the prosperity of modern facilities management. High performing offices now have more visibility on how their spaces can be used and this in turn helps in accessing decisions around maintenance, space planning and long-term investment. Organisations that periodically collect workplace feedback and benchmark performance demonstrate measurable outcomes.

While technology plays a critical role, the ultimate test of a high-performing campus still lies in how people experience it. Indoor air quality, ramps for differently abled, inclusive washrooms spaces, thermal comfort and lighting directly affect health, focus and productivity. When these systems respond in an integrated fashion to changing conditions, employees benefit often without noticing the technology behind it.

Workplaces are perceived as environments expected to support wellbeing and collaboration. As a result, facilities teams are increasingly evaluated on the quality of the workplace experience, not just operational efficiency.

Another notable shift is how FM is now making its way into boardroom and leadership discussions. It is no longer the supporting actor in the larger scheme of things, but rather is a main character by itself. FM and real estates are assets that are viewed as influencing business continuity, sustainability performance and employer brand.

As expectations around workplaces continue to evolve, the gap between average and high-performing office campuses will widen. The future belongs to buildings that can adapt to change, anticipate issues and support organisations through uncertainty.

In that sense, the anatomy of a high-performance office campus has less to do with what is visible, and more to do with the invisible systems that quietly keep work moving, day after day.

This article is authored by Shakti Jalali, commercial director, ISS India.