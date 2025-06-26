Rising Northeast India: Frontrunner of development

The Northeastern region of India comprises eight states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, a powerhouse of vast untapped resources, both natural and artificial. It is up until now when Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on ‘Rising North-east’ that the world is focusing on the very valuable region of India. The region has emerged into a hub of global partnership and mutual interest. The region was provided with ₹4.3 lakh crore in investment interests setting the stage for the Northeast Region (NER) to become India’s next economic powerhouse. PM Modi has not only recognised and acknowledged the vast potential of the region but also created a developmental project. The minister of development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) said that the ministry has focused on eight significant factors: Agriculture, animal husbandry, sports, investments, economic corridors, infrastructure, textile and handicrafts industry. The Northeastern region of India is well connected with several international boundaries- Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Thailand. Each state within NER boasts a unique blend of distinct cultures and traditions. The region also holds a significant stake in the country's Act East Policy, which is aimed at promoting economic, political and cultural ties with Southeast Asia. With a wealth of natural resources, human resources and potential for agriculture and horticulture, the region is rapidly emerging as a hub for sustainable manufacturing and service industries. With an area of 2.6 lakh sq. km, the NER accounts for about 7.98% of the total geographical area of India while being home to 3.78% of India's total population. One of the major reasons for the low level of development was due to the poor connectivity of these regions with other parts of India. Transportation and infrastructural development are the priority. People wade through flood waters on a boat at Lehpati village of Morigaon district in India's northeastern state of Assam on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)(AFP)

The Indian government has undertaken several initiatives to upgrade the existing road infrastructure and build new highways, bridges and tunnels to enhance connectivity within the region and with the rest of the country road connectivity: New highways, bridges and tunnels to enhance connectivity within the region and with the rest of the country. One of the most significant projects is the ongoing construction of the 3,000-km-long Trans Arunachal Highway, which will connect all the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, the easternmost state of India. The Bharat Mala Pariyojana, a flagship highway development program that aims to construct 35,000 km of highways across India. Under this project, several highways are being constructed in the North East region, which will further improve connectivity and promote regional development.

Some of the recent development projects included: India's national highway network expanded from 65,569 km in 2004 to 1,46,145 km in 2024, with stretches of four or more lanes increasing 2.6 times from 18,371 km in 2014 to 48,422 km in 2024. Under the UDAN (Udey Bharat ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, 194 fixed-wing and helicopter routes have been awarded, boosting tourism, investment and ease of doing business in the region. Also, the development of National Waterway-2 (Brahmaputra) and National Waterway-16 (Barak River) aims to reduce logistics costs for industries in the region. Inland Waterways Transport (IWT) Terminal A state-of-the-art IWT terminal has been inaugurated at Jogighopa, Assam. Connected to the Multi-Modal Logistics Park, this terminal is strategically located to serve as an international port of call for Bhutan and Bangladesh, enhancing logistics and cargo movement in Assam and the Northeast. Also, development of National Waterway-2 (Brahmaputra) and National Waterway-16 (Barak River) aims to reduce logistics costs for industries in the region. A semiconductor manufacturing plant is being established in Jagiroad, near Guwahati, Assam, in collaboration with the Tata Group, positioning the region as a hub for electronics manufacturing. Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) India's first MMLP is under construction at Jogighopa, Assam, set to transform logistics, warehousing and cargo movement, positioning Assam as a logistics hub for the Northeast.

The MDoNER has sanctioned 90 projects costing ₹3,417.68 crore under NESIDS during the last three financial years from 2021-22 to 2023-24 and in the current financial year 2024-25. Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) This initiative aims to fund infrastructure and social development projects in the Northeast, addressing development gaps and promoting livelihood activities for youth and women. PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening multi-modal logistics and seamless freight corridors in Northeast India. The plan integrates road, rail, air and waterways infrastructure to enhance connectivity, reduce transit times and lower logistics costs. It ensures coordinated development across ministries and states, facilitating efficient goods movement and boosting industrial and trade growth in the region. The significance of ‘Rising Northeast’ summit showcases the region’s pivotal position in India. Its geographical location provides a humongous opportunity to be a powerhouse and driver of Indian economy.

This article is authored by Monalisa Deka, PhD scholar, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University and guest lecturer, University of Delhi, New Delhi.