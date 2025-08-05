Startup founders should focus on climate disclosure mandates

The buzz in India's startup landscape is evident, with packed co-working spaces, late-night coding sessions, and a spirit that has come to define this new generation of entrepreneurs. However, mandates for climate disclosure are a new issue that is subtly but firmly looming over these ventures. The idea of tracking carbon emissions and evaluating climate risk can seem incomprehensible, maybe even unfair, to many founders who frequently balance tight budgets with big goals. Isn’t this the domain of global giants and powerful governments, not tiny teams and independent innovators? Startup (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

For years, real climate action appeared to be the exclusive burden of multinational corporations and governments. Sustainability was a footnote in a finance report that was next to public relations campaigns about social good. However, that time is coming to an end. The tide is shifting, from new European Union milestones to California's ambitious climate regulations. Small to midsize businesses and privately held startups are increasingly being drawn into the fold, sometimes as a direct mandate, other times as a part of supply chains for larger regulated businesses. Today’s climate compliance is not a distant storm; its rain tapping at the window of the smallest offices in Bengaluru and beyond.

Perhaps these regulations could be dismissed as just another expense of doing business if they were simply more red tape. However, climate risk is real, and those who are least prepared to handle it are frequently the ones who suffer the most. Floods, power outages, and unpredictable weather events don't discriminate. Small businesses, which are frequently run by young, diverse founders or those operating outside of traditional networks, are particularly affected. When a crisis strikes, livelihoods, jobs, and sometimes entire communities are upended, rather than just a line item or lost profit. Climate disclosure should be seen as a vital tool for resilience, an open examination of where the real weaknesses and strengths lie, rather than as a demand from faceless regulators.

Rules are just one piece of the puzzle. Transparent sustainability metrics are becoming more of a requirement by the investment community, particularly those who support impact-driven and early-stage projects. Climate data is now frequently requested by major clients as a requirement for collaboration. Startups run the risk of losing out on important contracts or being shut out of funding opportunities if they don't have clear answers about risk exposure or emissions. These new demands may seem like just one more obstacle for founders who are already negotiating a field full of obstacles, such as women, those from historically underrepresented groups, and innovators from rural areas. However, in practice, transparency is becoming just as crucial to opening doors in the new economy as innovation itself.

Seen in a different light, the call for climate data is not simply about compliance. It is an opportunity to take charge, learn a great deal about operations, find hidden inefficiencies, and set out on a path to significant improvement. Early, honest engagement with climate metrics can distinguish a startup and signal its readiness to adapt and grow. Mastering disclosures can level the playing field and transform an administrative task into a lever for credibility and growth, which is important for the many Indian founders who are committed to changing the narrative of who succeeds in tech and business.

Building stronger, more equitable companies from the ground up is the goal of committing to climate transparency. Teams can use it to anticipate risks, fortify brittle supply chains, and create solutions that work in a world where climate volatility is the norm. Putting disclosure at the centre of operations is also a way to make sure that advancement doesn't leave the most vulnerable behind, especially as India's thriving startup ecosystem attracts more and more women, young people, and those who were previously marginalised. It sends a message to communities, partners, and investors: we plan to persevere, adapt, and set an example.

The answer goes beyond the fear of fines or paperwork for startup founders considering whether climate mandates are worth their time. The very act of disclosure is a declaration: that resilience, transparency, and shared responsibility matter. Startups that take action now to comprehend and report on their impact will not only comply with new regulations, but they will also contribute to building a future where innovation and conscience co-exist in a rapidly evolving economy and increasingly uncertain climate.

This article is authored by Narendra Makwana, CEO, GreenStitch.