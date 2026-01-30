Surviving US tariffs with India’s GST reset

Last month, the US imposed tariffs of up to 50% on some of India’s most important exports including textiles, gems and jewelry, shrimp, leather, handicrafts, and carpets. These are not just industries; they are the very lifelines of India’s micro, small, and medium enterprises. From Tirupur’s bustling textile units to Surat’s diamond polishing workshops, from Agra’s leather artisans to Moradabad’s brassware makers, the ripple effects of these tariffs are immediate and severe. GST (HT)

Export orders have been cancelled, renegotiated, or indefinitely delayed. For microentrepreneurs, who already operate on razor-thin margins, this is nothing short of a crisis. The cash flow crunch is real, and so is the looming risk of layoffs in labor-intensive clusters. Many of these industries employ women and first-generation entrepreneurs for whom entrepreneurship is not just a livelihood, but a means of empowerment.

Against this backdrop, India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has announced a welcome reset, which is also being dubbed as a fitting response to US tariffs. By reducing tax slabs to 5% and 18% and simplifying compliance, the Council has sent a positive signal to small businesses. Several products tied to micro-entrepreneurship, such as textiles priced below ₹1,000, footwear under ₹2,500, bamboo furniture, and certain household goods, have been moved into the 5% slab.

The GST registration threshold has been raised to ₹60 lakh in annual turnover for goods, up from ₹20 lakh, and by 10% for services, allowing more enterprises to operate with reduced tax obligations. The introduction of single-page GST filing is seen as a game-changer, though training in smaller towns will be crucial for smooth adoption. The long-awaited GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) will now ensure faster and fairer dispute resolution. On the technology front, the government is integrating AI, blockchain, and a mobile-first GST portal to make compliance simpler and time-bound. Features like pre-filled returns and automated refunds for exporters and inverted duty cases will reduce manual errors and improve cash flow. For MSMEs, these measures collectively lower costs, promote formalisation of the unorganised sector, and expand the overall tax base.

These measures are expected to stimulate domestic consumption, that is vital for microentrepreneurs who straddle both export and local markets. But let us be clear; GST cuts, while necessary, are not sufficient. They offer a cushion, not a shield.

The reality is stark. US tariffs of 50% instantly make Indian exports uncompetitive compared to countries not facing such barriers. In sectors like gems, jewelry, shrimp, and handicrafts, where India has historically been a global leader, GST reductions provide little help because these industries remain heavily export oriented.

A recent FICCI analysis warned that without liquidity support and market diversification, many microentrepreneurs will not survive in the coming months. Export cancellations translate into idle machinery, unpaid loans, and shrinking payrolls. In places like Tirupur, where over 600,000 workers depend on textile exports, even a short-term contraction can devastate families and communities.

This crisis must be treated as a wake-up call to reimagine support for microentrepreneurs. The first and most urgent need is credit infusion. Small exporters must be given access to affordable credit without delay. Low-interest loans and extended moratoriums can act as a lifeline, preventing defaults and ensuring that operations continue uninterrupted. Without this immediate relief, any savings created by the GST reset will be swallowed up in debt repayments, leaving microentrepreneurs unable to recover.

Equally important is the need for export diversification. India cannot afford to remain so heavily dependent on the US market, especially when market restrictions can shift overnight. There is already visible demand in regions such as ASEAN, West Asia, and Africa, that are geographically closer, culturally more aligned, and less volatile in their trade relationships. With stronger government facilitation of trade agreements, improved logistics, and better marketing support, Indian microentrepreneurs could successfully tap into these markets and reduce their vulnerability to unilateral tariff shocks.

Finally, we must recognize the untapped potential of India’s domestic market. The government can help microentrepreneurs build stronger local brands by offering training in design, storytelling, and market positioning, while expanding initiatives like “One District, One Product” to enhance regional identity. It can also support their entry into e-commerce by subsidizing onboarding costs, improving digital literacy, and strengthening last-mile logistics. With targeted marketing incentives and national Made in India campaigns, the government can boost consumer trust in local products. Such measures will allow domestic demand to act as a strong buffer against global trade barriers and external shocks.

But unlocking this potential will require more than isolated interventions. It calls for coordinated action that combines policy vision with social responsibility. For policymakers, this is the moment to act with urgency and foresight. For society, it is a reminder that supporting microentrepreneurs is not just about economics; it is about protecting the very fabric of India’s inclusive growth.

This article is authored by Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, founding and managing trustee, Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust.