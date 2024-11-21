Top Indian companies leading the global patent race

Indian companies are making innovation waves, developing solutions that resonate globally. Apart from India, the top innovators are actively filing patents in markets like the United States (US) and Europe. Patent race(Freerange)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leads among these companies with 3,893 patents filed worldwide over the past five years. This volume underscores TCS’s work in software, information technology (IT), and digital solutions. Wipro Ltd, another major player in tech, follows with 1,021 patents, focusing on IT services and business solutions. This level of activity highlights the global ambitions of Indian tech companies as they capitalise on new opportunities abroad.

The US is the top destination for Indian patent filings, with a large number of patents covering diverse technology fields. This popularity is due to the strong IP protections available in the US and the vast market potential for Indian companies. Securing patents in the US is a strategic move, as it offers solid defence for Indian innovations and opens doors to one of the world’s largest economies.

Beyond the US, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the European Patent Office (EPO) have also become key filing locations for Indian companies. According to research by GreyB, these filings reflect a global outlook, with Indian companies keen to secure rights across multiple regions. The popularity of WIPO and EPO filings shows that Indian innovators are prepared to compete internationally, protecting their creations in key markets.

The automotive sector is also seeing significant global patent activity. TVS Motor Company, with 1,738 patents filed worldwide, focuses on engine technology, vehicle design, and electric mobility. With the world becoming cleaner and more efficient in transportation, TVS is well-positioned to lead this shift. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, another top automotive player, has filed 2,045 patents in eco-friendly vehicle technologies. This investment highlights a shift among Indian automakers to serve global markets looking for sustainable solutions.

GreyB further shares that UPL Ltd, a leader in agricultural innovation, has filed 1,611 patents internationally, concentrating on crop protection and sustainable farming practices. As the global population grows and food security becomes a crucial issue, UPL’s patents are helping address these challenges. UPL’s efforts are vital in promoting more resilient agricultural practices worldwide.

India’s pharmaceutical sector is also making a significant impact globally. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has filed 709 patents to develop new treatments, especially in medicines and drug formulations. The large number of patents in the health care field highlights India’s growing strength in medical innovation. This focus is crucial as the demand for advanced healthcare solutions rises worldwide.

The drive for innovation extends beyond corporations to India’s universities and research institutions. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a government-supported organisation, has contributed significantly with 1,501 patents in the last 5 years, covering a wide range of scientific and technological fields. The organisation is actively developing solutions that tackle real-world issues, playing a pivotal role in nurturing India’s young talent and future leaders in science and technology.

Recent trends in Indian patent filings show a strong interest in technology and health care. There has been a notable increase in software solutions and cancer treatment patents. According to research by GreyB, these trends suggest that Indian companies are not only addressing today’s challenges but are also investing in solutions for the future.

Together, these patent filings reveal a strategic global approach from Indian companies. They are not just focused on local markets but also preparing to meet the demands of international audiences with relevant and impactful solutions. This shift toward global patenting demonstrates India’s ambition to become a world leader in innovation across various sectors.

With companies like TCS, TVS, and UPL leading the charge, India is quickly strengthening its position in the global innovation landscape. The steady growth in worldwide patent filings proves the country’s potential to lead in technology, health care, agriculture, and more. As Indian companies continue to innovate and expand their global presence, they pave the way for a future where Indian solutions make a meaningful impact worldwide.

This article is authored by Geetika Dube, product manager, GreyB.