Transforming communities with sustainable generational wealth

This understanding and process of creating generational wealth extend far beyond financial accumulation; it goes towards the legacy that outlives future generations. It is about values, education, and sustainability to ensure long-term social well-being for individuals, families, and communities. It is all about ensuring the passing of wealth through financial literacy, inclusive economic opportunities designed for the holistic creation of wealth, and social responsibility. By embedding these principles, we create wealth that goes beyond individual wealth to represent whole societies.

Breaking the cycle of poverty and achieving long-term success hinges on financial literacy. It is one of the most important personal finance skills to acquire and develop, its domain ranges from budgeting and saving to investing. The National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE) stated that financial literacy is a valid aspect especially in the context of people's future concerns toward personal finance. While about 73% of the population is financially literate across the nation, around 27% of our citizens are uneducated about proper financial and saving concepts; hence, there is a need to improve this further in our country.

Helping individuals feel more confident about money requires demystifying core financial concepts such as savings, investments and future planning in accessible and relatable ways. This effort is particularly vital, as it lays the foundation for stabilising and developing the economy. Evidence shows that financially literate individuals are more likely to invest in their future and their communities, creating a ripple effect of positive financial activity that benefits future generations.

Education must go outside the classroom; the lessons learned must have a basis in applying real-world applications, which are essential for individuals' navigation through the economic landscape in terms of complexity. Moreover, targeted programmes for women have been shown to be particularly effective in bridging the financial knowledge gap in this area. Financially literate women invest more in their families' education and health, thus enhancing their own economic resilience and strengthening their communities as well.

Wealth creation should not be the privilege of a select few it must be inclusive and accessible to all. Achieving this requires the deliberate provision of equal opportunities for every segment of society. Empowering marginalised communities to participate meaningfully in wealth-building efforts calls for access to affordable credit, robust skills development programmes and comprehensive entrepreneurship training.

Through education, people get upskilled, and by upskilling themselves, they get better employment opportunities. These opportunities, in turn, enable them to earn better incomes. Education is not just a tool for individual progress but a catalyst that drives community-wide economic transformation.

Among the main innovations designed to catalyse financial inclusion is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, substantially increasing access to the banking sector for millions of Indians. As on August 14, 2024, over 53.14 crore beneficiaries have been banked under PMJDY, with over 55.6% of those Jan-Dhan account holders being women. Besides, around 66.6% of those account holders live in rural and semi-urban areas, further reaffirming the commitment to providing financial services to the underserved.

Microenterprises, self-help groups, and social entrepreneurship initiatives serve as powerful tools for empowering individuals with sustainable income sources. Creating an ecosystem that provides access to financial tools, mentorship, and markets is essential for sustaining economic mobility. Such opportunities will enable individuals to create sustainable wealth while contributing to society's overall development.

Inherited wealth comes with a responsibility to be shared through meaningful philanthropy that uplifts communities. When wealth is used to empower others, it creates a virtuous cycle of economic growth, enabling future generations to sustain and expand prosperity within these communities.

True wealth extends beyond financial assets; it also encompasses cultural heritage, environmental responsibility, and societal wisdom. Preserving traditions, investing in education and safeguarding collective knowledge are essential to building a resilient and inclusive future. Generational wealth must be actively nurtured and reinvested into the systems that support society.

Technological development has revolutionised financial access, breaking conventional barriers against wealth creation. Advances in digital banking, fintech solutions, and e-commerce platforms now enable individuals from all socio-economic backgrounds to partake in economic activities to earn their livelihood and sustain themselves.

In addition to finance, innovations in other sectors, such as health care, agriculture, and education, also play a key role in enhancing economic growth and stability. For instance, digital health-related projects, which may include telemedicine, have made health care affordable and accessible, thereby contributing to creating healthy and productive communities.

True wealth accumulation demands strong leadership and a sound policy environment. Concerted efforts and combined resources are made by government, corporations, and social institutions to develop policies for promoting entrepreneurship and education. This will be all about moving in a direction where wealth is not concentrated in the hands of a privileged few but is equitably distributed among all.

Wealth creation requires leadership that transcends financial strategy and integrates deeper human values; it extends to the inculcation of integral values like honesty, accountability, and constancy. If it were not for a proper fiscal approach, leaders would be responsible for the safety and prosperity of their succeeding generations and communities. They contribute to strengthening the financial standing of poverty-stricken communities for long-term wealth and security through the establishment of self-help groups, microfinancing, and loans at low interest rates.

In navigating through the economies of today's world, we must recognise that real wealth is not just the sum of financial assets but in the impact we have on the lives we touch and our contribution to their betterment. By continuing financial literacy, harnessing innovation, and promoting inclusive growth, we build a legacy that will uplift individuals, families and entire communities for many generations.

The route to sustainable wealth is paved by knowledge, opportunity, and shared responsibility. Let us commit to creating a world where wealth is not just measured in money, but in the lasting impact we leave behind.

This article is authored by Shallu Jindal, chairperson, Jindal Foundation, New Delhi.