Trump’s tariff threat’s impact on India’s agriculture trade

ByAshok Gulati, Harsh Wardhan, Sulakshana Rao, Tanay Suntwal
Mar 17, 2025 06:42 PM IST

This paper is authored by Ashok Gulati, Harsh Wardhan, Sulakshana Rao, Tanay Suntwal, ICRIER, New Delhi

The recent proposal by United States (US) President Donald Trump to impose reciprocal tariffs is aimed at addressing the increasing US trade deficit and aligns with the broader America First policy. In 2024, the US trade deficit surged to $ 918.4 billion, with India accounting for $ 45.7 billion of this imbalance. Trump has repeatedly criticised India’s high tariffs, referring it as a Tariff King. India imposes significantly higher tariffs than the US, particularly in agriculture where it imposes a simple average tariff of 39% and a trade-weighted tariff of 65%, compared to the US’s 5% and 4%, respectively. Given this stark tariff disparity, the proposed reciprocal tariffs could have a substantial impact on India’s agricultural exports to the US, which is the largest trading partner of India.

This policy brief assesses the potential implications of reciprocal tariffs on India’s agricultural exports, analysing key trade trends, tariff disparities, and non-tariff barriers. While India has historically relied on protective tariffs to safeguard domestic farmers, retaliatory measures from the US could reduce market access for Indian agricultural products. The challenge for India is to balance domestic agricultural interests while ensuring that trade relations with the US remain stable. Overall, it seems that in case of reciprocal tariffs in agriculture, India’s agri-exports to US may come down and its imports from US will go up, thereby reducing or even wiping out the agri-trade surplus.

To mitigate these challenges and sustain long-term export growth, India must transition from tariff-based protectionism to productivity-driven competitiveness. This brief outline three key policy recommendations: (i) phased tariff reduction on select outlier commodities, (ii) increased investment in agricultural research and development (R&D) to enhance yields and competitiveness, and (iii) strengthening agricultural value chains to boost exports. By adopting these strategies, India can navigate the evolving global trade environment while ensuring the resilience and growth of its agricultural sector.

This paper can be accessed here.

