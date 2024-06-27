Upskilling for an equitable future

A seismic shift in the fast-paced employment landscape is underway – one that demands a fundamental rethinking of how we approach workforce development and economic empowerment. As industries undergo transformative changes driven by technological advancements, the skills required for success are in a constant state of flux. This reality has far-reaching implications for India's economic growth and the well-being of its citizens, especially those from marginalised communities. Upskilling initiatives have emerged as a powerful catalyst for addressing this challenge, fostering an equitable future by empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to acquire the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age. By providing accessible training and education opportunities, we can unlock the full potential of India's human capital, driving economic mobility and social progress. Employment (Representative image/ Istock)

In 2021, digitally skilled workers represented a mere 12% of India’s workforce. Reports estimated that the number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025. Upskilling initiatives have the power to address the challenge head-on by equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge required for in-demand careers. From coding and data analytics to digital marketing and entrepreneurship, a diverse array of training programmes can open doors to new opportunities and empower individuals to pursue fulfilling and financially rewarding professions. However, the success of upskilling initiatives hinges on their accessibility and inclusivity. It is crucial to ensure that these programmes reach marginalised communities, rural populations, and those traditionally excluded from educational and economic opportunities. By leveraging technology, such as online learning platforms, mobile-based training modules, and virtual reality simulations, upskilling initiatives can transcend geographical barriers and empower individuals in even the most remote areas.

Moreover, such initiatives must be designed with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by marginalised groups, including language barriers, cultural norms, and socio-economic constraints. Tailoring programmes to address these specific needs and incorporating culturally relevant pedagogical approaches can enhance engagement, retention, and ultimately, the impact of upskilling efforts. Public-private partnerships also play a vital role in scaling and sustaining upskilling efforts. Collaboration between governments, educational institutions, and private companies can create a symbiotic ecosystem where resources are pooled, expertise is shared, and opportunities are created for hands-on learning and skill application.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a flagship programme under the Skill India mission, is an inspiring example of such a partnership. This initiative brings together the government, industry bodies, and private training partners to provide standardised, industry-relevant skill development programmes across various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, and hospitality. With more than 1.2 crore youth trained under PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0, the programme aligns training curriculum with industry needs and provides on-the-job training opportunities, equipping participants with the practical skills and experience required to secure gainful employment. With the Prime Minister's third term, a tech revolution looms. Expect a surge in tech education funding, robust public-private collaborations, and bolstered digital infrastructure. Emerging fields like AI and cybersecurity will take centre stage, with inclusive programmes empowering marginalised communities. This visionary push will equip the workforce for future challenges, fostering innovation and driving sustainable economic growth. The future of technology skilling is brighter than ever.

Upskilling initiatives not only equip individuals with practical skills but also foster a mindset of lifelong learning – a critical asset in the rapidly evolving job market. By instilling a culture of continuous learning and adaptation, we can empower India's workforce to remain agile and resilient in the face of technological disruptions, ensuring their relevance and competitiveness in the years to come. Furthermore, upskilling efforts must be accompanied by robust support systems that address the multifaceted barriers marginalised communities face. Access to affordable childcare, transportation, and financial assistance can alleviate the burden of participating in training programmes, enabling individuals to engage and focus on skill development fully.

As we strive towards an era of unprecedented technological advancements, we must prioritise upskilling as a key driver of economic growth and social progress. By investing in accessible, inclusive, and culturally responsive training programmes, we can bridge socio-economic disparities and pave the way for a future where every individual has the opportunity to prosper. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Let us embrace this wisdom and harness the power of upskilling to liberate the minds and potential of our nation's workforce, fostering a more equitable and prosperous society for all. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (Gen-AI) are taking centre-stage, revolutionising various industries with advanced capabilities. These technologies drive innovation in areas such as automation, data analysis, and creative content generation. Businesses leverage AI and Gen-AI to enhance efficiency, improve decision-making, and create personalised experiences as they become more integrated into everyday operations. The growing prominence of these technologies is reshaping the future of work and the global economy.

This article is authored by Ankur Goel, founder and CEO, Skillible.