Why India must rethink supply chain resilience through connected data

In recent years, Indian companies have been exposed to vulnerabilities in their supply chains processes due to a variety of challenges, including pandemic shutdowns, geopolitical tensions, the climate crisis disruptions, and ever changing and complex regulations. As India looks to rise in the ranks as a leading global manufacturer/ logistics hub, with expansion projects across airways, railways and roadways, those lessons become urgent. Data

All supply chains in India now have greater interconnectivity, larger networks, and at least three times the data than they had in the past. For example, a single product travels through many channels, including multiple suppliers, stages of transformation, and a logistical web of partners, until it reaches the final customer. Each additional link adds additional dependencies on the other parts of the supply chain, making it possible for a breakdown at any one point to affect every other part of the system. The biggest lesson from the recent global crisis is to not just build efficient supply chains but also to build them to be able to deal with everyday challenges, ever-changing requirements, and changes in technology and culture.

One of the major issues faced by Indian companies is not their inability to obtain data; indeed, manufacturers/distributors/logistics companies already generate extensive amounts of data (e.g. detailed purchase records, shipping records, compliance records, inventory movements.) The primary issue with respect to the data is how it's structured and understood by individual organisations.

While traditional data systems have worked well as recordkeeping for transaction purposes, they do not adequately represent the multiple interrelationships that occur within a modern-day supply chain. When a disruption occurs, a leader may realise that a supplier or shipment has failed. However, they do not know how far-reaching the consequences of that failure may be or what options they have for finding alternatives. This lack of relationship visibility puts decision-makers in a reactive position, which often leads to costly decisions.

Supply chains are composed of different networks and not linear flows. These networks have many parts that are all related, such as suppliers and components, facilities, transport routes, and regulations. All these elements are connected to one another, and this connection may change over time. By taking a relationship-based view of data, companies can determine the dependencies between various tiers of their data assets and model the impact of disruptions on downstream processes.

This new perspective creates an opportunity for companies to make decisions quickly and with greater confidence. Using a relationship view permits organisations to identify bottlenecks, risks, and other alternative avenues within close to real time, as opposed to a slow and systematic assessment of disconnected systems. In an environment with high levels of disruption, the ability to make decisions quickly based on available information can separate organisations from the competition.

Examples of how this approach applies specifically to India are found in the manufacturing sector. Companies involved in ‘Make In India’ increasingly must operate on a global basis with their suppliers. In this context, many companies have tier 1 suppliers but may not know who their tier 2 suppliers are. Even though they have a tier 2 supplier, they may still be subject to risk from the same tier 2 supplier that their tier 1 suppliers are dependent on.

Manufacturers in India can use supplier relationship modelling across multiple tiers to identify early concentration risk. This enables them to identify alternative suppliers, take appropriate steps to prepare for geopolitical and environmental disruptions, and establish strong production ecosystems. The supply chain risk framework is crucial to the continued success of the Indian economy in becoming a global manufacturing hub.

The logistics industry in India has many complexities. Transporting products throughout the country's large and diverse landscape can encounter limitations in infrastructure, as well as require coordination among a variety of stakeholders with differing needs and coordinating activities with an ever-changing regulatory environment. While national systems like the Goods and Services Tax Network have improved the visibility and transparency of logistics data, they have also increased the interdependence between documentation, compliance, and the physical movement of goods.

When examining logistics data in isolation (for example, at a single checkpoint), delays at one point of the logistics network can cause a ripple effect through the entire system. A connected view of transportation routes (including boats, trains, trucks), warehouses, vehicles, and regulatory compliance rules, allows logistics providers to have a comprehensive view of their operations and quickly identify problems, re-route shipments, and correct issues before they become a chain reaction. Additionally, thanks to these improvements, logistics providers will be able to plan more effectively and operate more efficiently.

Supply chain resilience is no longer an operational issue for CIOs and IT professionals in India but rather a strategic issue, with significant implications for risk management and growth. Understanding not only what is happening but also how things are connected has always been vital, and hence, supply chain resiliency has become increasingly important for organisations looking to grow and develop.

Looking ahead to India’s accelerated digitalisation through 2026 and beyond, organisations must evolve their data architectures to mirror real-world complexity. Cloud-based, relationship-aware data foundations, augmented by Artificial Intelligence and real-time Internet of Things signals, will enable predictive resilience, shifting enterprises from reactive disruption management to proactive risk anticipation. By continuously sensing, connecting, and analysing data across the supply chain, organisations can recover faster from disruptions, adapt in real time, and build supply chains that are not only resilient but also intelligently responsive in an era of persistent uncertainty.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ish Thukral, head, APAC, Neo4j.