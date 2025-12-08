AI and VR can transform training for doctors and nurses

India has one of the world’s largest and most complex health care systems, serving over 1.4 billion people across diverse regions and backgrounds. It spans both public and private providers, with health primarily a state responsibility. However, the central government plays a crucial role in policy formulation, funding, and implementing national health programmes. AI (iStock)

India is at a defining moment in its health care journey. We have built one of the world’s largest and most ambitious health systems, yet the gap between what our medical workforce learns and what modern healthcare demands continues to widen. The challenge is not a shortage of talent, but the pace of transformation. As new diseases emerge, medical technology advances, and patient expectations grow, India must rethink how it teaches, trains, and prepares its health care professionals.

India produces a vast number of doctors and nurses each year, yet the World Health Organization estimates that the country still faces a shortfall of nearly 1.8 million health care professionals. The majority of this deficit lies in rural and semi-urban regions where clinical exposure and advanced training opportunities remain limited.

Traditional medical education, driven by lectures, textbooks, and limited clinical practice, can no longer keep up with the complexity of today’s healthcare ecosystem. India needs an education model that is immersive, scalable, and future-ready. This is where Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) can play a transformative role in building an innovation-driven, industry-ready medical science ecosystem. VR provides immersive, risk-free environments to train large numbers of medical students and professionals across the country, including those in remote or underserved areas.

For decades, India’s medical training has relied on observation. Students watch, assist, and then perform. But with high patient loads, ethical limitations, and limited access to training infrastructure, many graduates begin their careers with minimal hands-on exposure.

VR-based simulation changes this entirely. It turns passive observation into active, experiential learning. Students can now perform complex procedures, such as intubation or laparoscopic surgery, in immersive virtual environments. Integrated AI systems assess their performance, provide real-time feedback, and adapt training modules based on individual progress.

This means a student in a district college in Bihar can receive the same quality of procedural training as one in AIIMS Delhi, eliminating geographical disparities and creating a more equitable learning environment.

At MediSim VR, we have seen how immersive simulations dramatically enhance confidence and competence. When students perform hundreds of virtual procedures before entering a real hospital, their transition to patient care becomes safer, smoother, and faster.

AI is fast becoming the new teaching assistant. It can analyse learner data, identify skill gaps, and generate adaptive learning content in regional languages. It can also simulate a diverse range of patient cases, giving students the opportunity to practice clinical reasoning across different contexts.

This makes education not only more personalised but also more inclusive. It frees up educators to focus on mentoring, critical thinking, and innovation, while AI ensures consistency in delivery and assessment. Such a system will produce a generation of health care professionals ready for the demands of digital diagnostics, telehealth, and precision medicine.

India’s national initiatives such as the Skill India Mission, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and the competency-based medical curriculum introduced by the National Medical Commission already point toward this transformation. The next step should be integrating immersive technologies into policy frameworks and institutional practices.

A National Centre for Simulation and Immersive Learning could be established under the ministry of health and family welfare to set standards, develop curricula, and foster innovation in simulation-based training. State governments could leverage this model to train nurses and paramedics under the National Health Mission.

Similarly, simulation-based assessments should be built into accreditation frameworks for medical and nursing colleges to ensure consistent quality of learning outcomes across India.

India’s deep technology capabilities and manufacturing strength make it uniquely positioned to lead this global shift. With a “Make in India, Train for the World” vision, the country can develop affordable and exportable simulation solutions for nations facing similar healthcare workforce challenges.

Such an approach will also strengthen the MSME ecosystem in medtech and education technology, driving innovation in software, hardware, and digital content creation.

The power of AI and VR in medical training lies not only in efficiency but in empathy. It allows professionals to practice until mastery is achieved, reducing errors and improving patient safety. It also promotes teamwork by enabling doctors, nurses, and technicians to train together in shared virtual environments, replicating real-world emergency and clinical scenarios.

This collaborative model builds not just skill but also confidence, discipline, and coordination—qualities essential for high-quality patient care.

As India works toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the quality of its health care workforce will define both national well-being and global credibility. AI and VR can make medical education more scientific, technology-driven, and globally competitive—transforming India’s demographic advantage into a healthcare leadership story by enabling scalable, cost-effective medical education and remote health care delivery (telemedicine).

But this requires a coordinated effort among policymakers, educators, technologists, and industry leaders. The goal is not to digitise outdated systems but to redesign learning itself—to make it interactive, intelligent, and inclusive.

India has already transformed lives through digital innovation, from UPI to Aadhaar to telemedicine. The next revolution will come when we bring the same innovation mindset to medical education.

The doctors and nurses of tomorrow will not only heal but also innovate, collaborate, and lead. And it is the technology we embrace today that will shape the health of our nation for generations to come.

This article is authored by Dr Sujeet Ranjan, CEO, United Way and Sabarish Chandrasekaran, CEO, MediSim VR.