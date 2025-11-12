Ways for businesses to use AI in 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) transitioned from being a theoretical concept to an effective tool transforming business and enterprise operations. It will be easier to use, readily scalable and more effective by 2025. Start-ups as well as multinational conglomerates are using the technology to inject efficiency and personalisation into everything from products they customise for consumers, to how businesses of any size runs. Here are five areas of AI that entrepreneurs and business leaders will want to tap in 2025. AI (iStock)

It’s the time of 2025 and customers have higher expectations than ever. It’s all about personalised experiences, not generic messaging. Hyper-personalised experiences at scale through analysis of customer behaviours, preferences and in-the moment engagement across channels with AI-driven systems. Now companies can design personalised customer experiences with the help of AI-powered chatbots, e-commerce recommendation engines and dynamic email content.

One of the biggest uses for AI until 2025 will be predictive analytics. “Predicting what will happen next”, Businesses are now using AI models to predict the future and forecast from past Activities like sales, cash flow payments etc. This is relevant in all areas of pricing management, customer retention, demand planning and sales forecasting.

AI platforms such as Google Cloud AI and IBM Watson have deep learning functionality that allow organisations to make decisions about past activity or predictive trends. Predictive analytics empowers us to remain cognizant of the market, simultaneously allocating resources effectively and mitigating risks.

AI-supported customer service has come a long way. “But one thing’s for sure: by 2025, “intelligent” AI assistants will command an ability to follow complex commands given in natural language with no assistance or feedback required and the quality of said work when it gets things right! Approximately 80% of the typical customer questions; such as billing or product related queries, are now being answered with quicker and more accurate results than was previously when chatbots were not in place.

24/7 support is becoming possible now with tools like AI-enabled Zendesk and Intercom while bringing down the costs of operation as well. AI also helps in sentiment analysis, directing customers to a particular solution and passing the queries onto appropriate departments.

It's hard work creating quality, consistent material (and content marketing is still KING). In 2025, the marketers are leveraging AI tools such as ChatGPT, Jasper or content. ai to help it write product descriptions, blog articles, ad copy and even video scripts. AI can also assist with cross-platform content reusability, trending topic analysis and SEO optimisation.

AI is being used to automate processes and optimise companies’ internal systems. AI systems, for example:, can automate rule-based work: no human errors; detect anomalies and exceptions more quickly than human in use cases such as supply chain management, HR onboarding,and invoice processing.

With AI, RPA allows tools like Automation Anywhere and UiPath to provide product automation by learning from past data sources to enrich itself. It raises output and frees up human teams to concentrate on their brainstorming, creative work.

This article is authored by Nishant Singhal, Board Member & CEO, Healthians.