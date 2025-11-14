Bridging India’s care gap: Unlocking women’s economic potential

Every day, millions of Indian women and men perform the invisible work that keeps families, economies, and societies functioning — yet this care economy remains largely unaccounted for. Care work encompasses tasks such as cooking, cleaning, washing utensils and clothes, dusting, ironing, and caring for children, the elderly, the ill, and persons with disabilities. Some tasks, like cooking, are daily tasks; others, like ironing, occur less frequently. Caring for someone with a chronic illness or disability requires continuous attention throughout the day, often involving quick responses to unexpected needs. Care(Voices of Youth)

While the nature and extent of care dependence differs with age, health, and circumstance, most people need care at some point in their lives. Infants and young children rely entirely on family or care workers, while the elderly or those facing illness or disability may require substantial support. Care needs are, therefore, very high during early childhood, after retirement, and during periods of illness or disability. These stages of life are not only periods of vulnerability but also of opportunity — the support provided can shape a child’s development or an older adult’s quality of life. However, the responsibility for providing this care falls disproportionately on women, thereby either adding significant stress or limiting their economic participation, income security, and long-term empowerment.

India’s care needs are enormous. By 2026, there will be around 221 million children under 10 — roughly the combined populations of Bangladesh and Spain — all requiring considerable care. At the same time, about 162 million older adults will need daily support, with three out of four dependent on others for essential tasks due to reduced mobility. Among older adults, around 75% have one or more chronic illnesses, and many face limitations in activities of daily living (ADLs) like dressing or eating or instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs), like managing finances or cooking). Millions more live with chronic illness or disability across other age groups, meaning that nearly 550 million Indians — almost two-fifths of the population — have substantial care needs that may remain unmet.

Much of this care work falls on women due to deeply entrenched social norms and expectations that position caregiving as a woman’s responsibility. This reinforces gendered divisions of labour within households and communities. Mehta and Mehta (2025) draw attention to data from Time Use Surveys (2019 and 2024) showing that Indian women spend almost ten times more time than men on unpaid domestic tasks, including caregiving. Yet, this important work remains unrecognised in labour force surveys and official economic data. One estimate by SBI Research (2023) values women’s unpaid labour at ₹22.7 lakh crore annually — ₹14.7 lakh crore in rural areas and ₹8 lakh crore in urban India. This disproportionate burden reduces women’s time for paid work, education, and skill-building, directly affecting their income, opportunities, and empowerment. Recognising, reducing, and redistributing care responsibilities is, therefore, central to women’s economic empowerment and gender equality.

While India’s care needs are immense, the availability of high-quality, accessible care remains far below demand. Millions of older adults rely on family for daily support, and many live without pensions or social security. Government programmes like anganwadis and creches provide some support for childcare, but eldercare and care for persons with disabilities are largely under-provisioned, leaving families — especially women — to fill the gap.

Addressing this gap requires a combination of measures. Expanding state provisioning of affordable, high-quality childcare, eldercare, and health services is essential to meet the growing demand. At the same time, formalising paid care work with decent wages and providing training can professionalise the sector, improving quality while creating employment opportunities. Equally important is reducing and redistributing unpaid care within households, supported by flexible work arrangements and shifts in social norms that recognise caregiving as a shared responsibility.

Bridging the care gap is not only about meeting urgent survival needs. It is also about unlocking women’s economic potential, strengthening families, and fostering inclusive growth. When nearly two-fifths of the population depends on substantial care, ensuring equitable access to care sensitive infrastructure, protection and services can transform the economy, increase productivity, and promote gender equality across society.

This article is authored by Aasha Kapur Mehta, chairperson, Center for Gender Studies, Institute for Human Development, New Delhi.