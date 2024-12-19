Champions of equality - Institutional and societal changemakers transforming South Asia

The pursuit of gender equality and justice in South Asia stands as one of the most pressing imperatives for societal progress, deeply rooted in both constitutional frameworks and global developmental agendas. Institutional and societal changemakers have emerged as the torchbearers of this transformation, driving initiatives that challenge entrenched inequalities and create pathways for equity, justice, and peace. Their work resonates with the spirit of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law and prohibits discrimination on any grounds. Simultaneously, their efforts align seamlessly with Goal 5 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda, which calls for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls by 2030. From grassroots interventions to cross-border peacebuilding, changemakers in South Asia are not merely addressing systemic barriers but are also reshaping cultural narratives to nurture inclusive societies. Meenakshi Gopinath, director, WISCOMP addressing the gathering during Saahas Awards 2024. (Aparajitha Nair)

At the heart of this transformative journey is the understanding that gender equality cannot be achieved in isolation. It requires an ecosystem of institutional support, societal awareness, and individual resilience. The recently concluded Saahas Awards 2024, instituted by Women in Security, Conflict Management, and Peace (WISCOMP), underscores the collective efforts of changemakers who stand undeterred in the face of adversity. Launched in 2016 by the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, these awards celebrate the power of courage (saahas) and recognise individuals and organisations that have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, initiative, and leadership in promoting gender justice. By spotlighting champions from diverse backgrounds, faiths, and abilities, the Saahas Awards offer a platform that not only acknowledges impactful work but also inspires intergenerational synergy and global solidarity in the struggle for equality.

The jury, an eminent panel of leaders, scholars, and activists, reflects the inclusivity and seriousness with which these awards are curated. It included stalwarts like Ambassador Shyam Saran, former Indian Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Gautam Mukhopadhaya, Honourable Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Professor Krishna Menon, Susan Ferguson, the Country Representative of UN Women India, and Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India. Their collective expertise and commitment to gender justice set a benchmark for recognising meaningful contributions across the region.

The Saahas Awards 2024 were presented across four key categories, each highlighting exemplary efforts towards equality and peace. Under the Saahas Shakti category, grassroots leaders like Laxmi Chetri from Assam, India, were celebrated for empowering domestic violence survivors in the Bodoland Territorial Region and nurturing gender-just communities. Similarly, Lailuma Nasiri from Afghanistan amplified the voices of Afghan women in policy processes, advocating for their inclusion in peacebuilding dialogues. In Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Sheuly Sharma’s work with refugees in addressing gender-based violence and fostering social cohesion stood as a beacon of hope. Deepa Pawar from Maharashtra, India, emerged as an unwavering advocate for the rights of women from Nomadic and De-notified Tribes (NT-DNT), creating educational and leadership opportunities for marginalised communities through the Anubhuti Trust. Each of these changemakers exemplifies how localised, community-driven efforts are indispensable in fostering systemic change and restoring dignity to marginalised individuals.

Under the Saahas-e-Azim category, awardees like Saeeda Diep from Pakistan bridged divides by championing the rights of religious minorities, fostering cultural harmony, and advancing peacebuilding initiatives through her Centre for Peace and Secular Studies. Ruchira Gupta, a globally acclaimed activist from India, has dedicated her life to eradicating sex trafficking through her organisation, Apne Aap Women Worldwide, leading grassroots movements to dismantle systems of exploitation. Mossarat Qadeem, a peacebuilder from Pakistan, has pioneered innovative programmes through PAIMAN Trust to empower women and radicalised youth in conflict-affected regions, offering them pathways toward reconciliation and community resilience. Beena Sarwar’s efforts as a journalist and peace advocate have fostered cross-border dialogue between India and Pakistan, addressing critical issues like communal harmony and human rights through storytelling and media initiatives. These leaders demonstrate the power of cross-cultural dialogue and grassroots engagement in addressing shared challenges across borders.

In recognising emerging changemakers, the Saahas Chetna award honoured Omar Hafiz from Kashmir, India, for his groundbreaking work in empowering marginalised communities, particularly trans persons and other sexual minorities. Through his organisation, The STEAR, Omar has created safe spaces and innovative programmes that challenge stereotypes and promote gender equality among youth. The Saahas Mashal award was conferred upon the Conflict Victim Women National Network (CVWNN) from Nepal, a grassroots organisation advocating for women survivors of insurgency and violence. CVWNN’s work in transitional justice, memorialisation, and psychosocial support highlights the importance of community-led initiatives in healing war-torn societies. Finally, the Saahas Shreshtha: Shero of Courage award celebrated Patricia Mukhim, a fearless journalist from Shillong, Meghalaya, for her unwavering commitment to gender equality, communal harmony, and justice for marginalised communities in the conflict-affected regions of Northeast India. Her work through The Shillong Times and initiatives like ‘Shillong We Care’ continues to inspire countless others to challenge systemic injustices.

The collective achievements of these awardees illuminate the interconnected nature of gender equality, peacebuilding, and justice. By addressing issues such as domestic violence, gender-based violence, sex trafficking, and the marginalisation of vulnerable communities, these changemakers have demonstrated that the fight for equality is not confined to legal frameworks or international mandates alone. Rather, it is through sustained, on-the-ground efforts that real change takes root. Each story of courage, resilience, and innovation contributes to a larger narrative of hope, affirming that gender equality is both a right and a necessity for sustainable development.

The critical importance of groundwork cannot be overstated in this regard. Institutional policies and international frameworks provide direction, but it is the grassroots efforts of individuals and organisations that breathe life into these aspirations. Change occurs not through distant declarations but through the daily struggles and victories of those who challenge systemic injustices, empower marginalised communities, and foster solidarity across borders. Whether it is a grassroots leader combating domestic violence in a remote village or an advocate for trans rights creating safe spaces for youth, their efforts collectively dismantle the structural barriers that perpetuate inequality.

Institutional and societal changemakers serve as the vanguard of gender equality and justice in South Asia. Their courage, resilience, and innovation embody the principles of equality articulated in both national constitutions and global agendas. As we move forward, it is imperative to support, celebrate, and learn from these changemakers. Groundwork remains the bedrock of societal transformation, and every effort, no matter how small, contributes to a future where equality is not just an ideal but a lived reality. Achieving gender justice is not only a moral imperative but also a prerequisite for sustainable development, peace, and prosperity in South Asia and beyond. Through the relentless work of these extraordinary individuals, the vision of a more equal and just world comes closer to fruition.

This article is authored by Aparajitha Nair.