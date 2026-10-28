Indian women are online, but not really empowered

The availability of websites and applications on mobile phones affects our ability to look for jobs, acquire skills, perform work and earn money. Having a digital device and knowing how to operate it is a necessity. However, access to technology does not automatically translate into the ability to use it independently or benefit from the opportunities it offers, particularly for Indian women. Women empowerment (Voices of Youth)

The ministry of statistics and programme implementation in its 80th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS), titled Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom(CMS:T) 2025,reports that internet facilities are available within the premises of 86.3% of households, 85.5% of households possess at least one smartphone, 73.4% people (15-29 yrs) own a mobile phone and internet is used (at least once in a day) by 92.7%. Around 94% (15 yrs and above) access the internet through mobile phones and mobile data. Looking at mobile phone use, 97.1% of people aged between 15 to 29 years reported using mobile phones, of whom 96.4 % used smartphones. The same survey also reports relatively small gender differences in the mobile phone use, with 98% of males and 96% of females using the mobile phones. Internet use was also widespread, with 97.1% of males and 94% of females reporting internet usage at least once a day.

But these digital resources are gendered. The National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) reports that 64.3% of females and 80.5% of males have ever used the internet. More women in urban areas than rural areas have ever used the internet. The gender gap in internet usage in urban areas is about 10%, which doubles for the rural areas (approx. 20%). CMS:T (2025),reveals a pronounced gender gap in mobile ownership for the age group of 15-29 years, as only 60.3% of females own a mobile phone, compared to 83.3% of males. The gender gap in evident in both rural and urban areas: rural approx. 24% points and urban approx. 11% points. The region-wise gap for women who have a mobile phone which they themselves use is about 20% (urban-77.6% and rural-57.4%). An additional layer of urban-rural divide is also visible. It is simply not an issue of whether a household has a mobile phone or an internet connection, but whether women have independent access to devices and can decide how and when to use them. This deeply affects the ability of women to acquire skills, access information, improve livelihoods and pursue opportunities of their choice.

Women also face the effects of gender inequities in education. According to NFHS-6, while 73.7% of the female population aged six years and above have ever attended school, only 46.4% of women have studied for 10 or more years, while for the men the figure stands at 54.6%. Significant regional differences are visible here as well. Approximately four in ten rural women have studied for at least a decade in school, compared with six in ten urban women. These differences matter because educational attainment can influence women’s ability to navigate digital interfaces, assess online information, use digital services and acquire more advanced skills and thereby capability of women to earn money and lead an economically empowered life seriously gets compromised.

The gender gap also appears in ICT skills, as shown in Chart 1. Across all indicators presented, women report lower levels of proficiency compared to men. This phenomenon occurs not only in the context of communication but also when it comes to such activities as sending messages with attachments, copy-paste operations, making presentations, using email, conducting online-banking transactions and reporting cybercrime. The differences are especially pronounced in online banking and reporting cybercrime. These are related not only to technical skills but also to women’s ability to manage money, to protect themselves on the internet and to get compensation in case of victimisation. Thus, a lack of digital skills may limit the potential benefits for women who have access to the internet. The gap in digital skills also reflects broader inequalities in education, access to resources and opportunities to learn through practice.