STEM still has miles to go for gender equality

In January 2025, the Haas team's announcement of 33-year-old Laura Mueller as their first female race engineer was more than a landmark moment; it was a stark reminder of the persistent gender gap in high-performance technical fields. Imagine, in a sport with hundreds of race engineers, only one is a woman. While Laura's appointment reflects her undeniable merit, it also illuminates the systemic barriers that continue to sideline women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Gender equality (Pixabay)

The numbers speak volumes: Globally, women constitute a mere 28% of the STEM workforce, according to UNESCO. In India, despite producing a substantial number of female STEM graduates, their participation in the tech workforce languishes at a low 27%. This isn't a talent deficit; it's a systemic failure. STEM doesn't just need more women; it needs women to thrive, to lead, and to innovate.

If we look at leadership positions, the story is much grimmer. Let us take the top STEM institutions and national research laboratories in India for example. IITs have been in existence for 70 years, but have yet to appoint a woman director for any of its main campuses. It was as recently as 2023 that IIT got its first female director for its IIT Madras Zanzibar campus–Preeti Aghalyam. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)labs have been around for more than 50 years. Yet it was only in 2015 that DRDO got its first woman director general J Manjula to lead its electronics and communication systems cluster. DRDO, ISRO, and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) have yet to see a woman scientist or engineer at the helm of affairs despite having several credible women scientists in their ranks.

A world increasingly shaped by technology cannot afford to exclude half its distinct population from the decision-making tables.

The under-representation of women in STEM is a complex issue rooted in deep-seated societal biases. From childhood, girls are often subtly discouraged from pursuing STEM subjects, leading to lower enrollment in related fields. Even those who persevere face a gauntlet of unconscious biases: fewer research opportunities, gendered expectations in the workplace, and limited access to leadership roles. Laura Mueller's achievement, while celebrated, underscores this reality. While she possesses an impressive degree in automotive engineering from the Technical University of Munich, countless other women with similar credentials remain overlooked.

In academia, women comprise only 31% of global STEM researchers, according to a 2023 UNESCO report, that is around 2.7 million out of 8.8 million researchers. In industry, only 10.4% of Fortune 500 tech companies have female CEOs. This disparity isn't just a matter of numbers; it has profound implications for the nature of technological innovation and its ethical, economic, and social consequences.

History is replete with examples of women's transformative contributions to STEM. Ada Lovelace's pioneering work in computer programming in the 19th century and Dr Fei-Fei Li's groundbreaking research in artificial intelligence are just two examples. However, the prevailing culture in many STEM industries—fast, aggressive, and focused on short-term gains—often marginalises women's unique perspectives. Women tend to bring a more stable, sustainable, and people-centric approach. The world needs a judicious mix of the two approaches. With the prevailing culture in technology, the world is hurting; it desperately needs more caring and stable mindsets. We need far more women in cutting edge tech teams to change the prevailing competition at any cost mindset and change the dynamics in the top decision-making teams. Research consistently demonstrates that gender-diverse teams make better decisions.

The cost of exclusion is high. A 2024 UNESCO study revealed that generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-trained on male-centric data reinforces gender biases. Similarly, automobile safety standards, originally based on male physiology, disproportionately put women at risk. Excluding women from STEM leads to flawed systems that fail society.

India has made commendable strides in promoting women in STEM through initiatives like the department of science and technology’s Women Scientist Scheme and NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission. The increase in female enrollment in IITs, from 8% in 2019 to 20% in 2021, is a testament to the effectiveness of targeted policies like supernumerary seats.

However, government efforts alone are insufficient. Sustained collaboration from academia and industry is crucial. Structured mentorship programmes, connecting female students with established STEM professionals, can provide invaluable guidance and support. Universities and industries must partner to create internships, fellowships, and research opportunities specifically for women in STEM.

Achieving gender diversity in STEM is as much a moral imperative as an essential prerequisite for innovation and progress. Universities must foster inclusive educational environments, industries must commit to equitable workplace practices, and policymakers must drive systemic reforms.

Let's create a STEM landscape where women's contributions are not the exception but the norm. The future of STEM is not male or female; it is diverse, and only through diversity can we truly unlock the full potential of human ingenuity.

This article is authored by Rudra Pratap, founding vice chancellor, Plaksha University and former deputy director, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.