We should at least agree on dignity

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's song Aroma is not really about reading too much into the lyrics of an easy-going party song. It is about the social and legal realities that such lyrics reflect, shape and sustain. The rainbow flag, a symbol of LGBTQ pride and social movements. (Shutterstock)

In the song, a line contrasts courage and masculinity with chhakke'an. Roughly translated, the lyric suggests that conversations about bravery and valour are not associated with chhakkas.

Critics pointed out that the term chhakka has long been used as a slur against transgender and gender non-conforming persons, its usage reinforces that masculinity is associated with strength and courage, while those who fall outside traditional gender norms are weak.

The predictable defence followed. It was only a lyric. No harm was intended. The word is commonly used. But that response overlooks why such language is harmful in the first place.

Words such as chhakka are not merely about hurt feelings. For many queer and transgender persons, they are among the earliest forms of discrimination they encounter. What begins as playground taunts and often snowballs into sustained bullying, social isolation, and mental health harms. Slurs do not merely describe prejudice; they generate it and normalise it.

The connection between social stereotypes and legal recognition became starkly visible during the marriage equality litigation in Supriyo v. Union of India. While declining to recognise a right to marry for same-sex couples, the Supreme Court repeatedly emphasised that marriage is a deeply embedded social institution whose regulation ultimately falls within the domain of Parliament.

The judgement reflected that legal change rarely occurs in isolation from social attitudes. When society continues to view queer persons as abnormal, their recognition continues to be a social anomaly. Stereotypes shape legislative priorities and reform. Therefore, if social stereotypes obstruct legal change, then it is law’s job to combat those stereotypes, and clear out the way for its progress.

Indian law attempts to uproot stereotyping and humiliation of marginalized communities in two other contexts.

First, Section 92(a) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 criminalises the act of intentionally insulting or intimidate a person with disability (PwD) with the intent to humiliate them in public view. An offence under this provision is punishable for an imprisonment ranging from six months to two years and a fine. The provision acknowledges that exclusion is not only sustained through inaccessible buildings and discrimination, but also through everyday language and behaviour.

This provision has enabled PwDs to concretely call out ableism. For instance, an FIR was filed against some cricketers after they mocked persons with disabilities in a video. Another complaint was lodged against a politician for using the term "mentally retarded" as a political insult. More recently, a comedian faced judicial censure for comments mocking persons with muscular dystrophy. In Nipun Malhotra v. Sony Pictures Films India Pvt. Ltd. The Supreme Court cautioned against depictions that reinforce stigma, ridicule and exclusion of PwDs.

Second, Section 3(1)(r) and (s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 criminalises intentional insults and abuses with the intent to humiliate a member of the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view. An offence under these provisions is punishable for imprisonment ranging from six months to five years. It is an attempt to criminalise casteist slurs and abuses that the members of the SC and ST community are regularly subjected to. The law has gained a newfound potency in today’s time and age when usage of casteist slurs certain have been colloquially frequented by the youth and have been socially sanctioned.

Recently, a faculty member of Physicswalla was caught making casteist remarks during a live class. He joyously remarked that he was grateful that he did not look like a chor or chamaar. Chamaar is a Dalit community that has traditionally been engaged in leather work. In a 2018 case of Rameshwar v. State, the Supreme Court had held that use of word chamaar did not merely denote a specific community but it is also used in a derogatory sense to insult someone. holding the accused liable under the erstwhile Act, the Supreme Court unequivocally held,

“This is the age of democracy and equality. No people or community should be today insulted or looked down upon, and nobody's feelings should be hurt.”

While both these legislations have numerous interpretive and implementational loopholes, they acknowledge that the use of derogatory terms, irrespective of the intent is an act of symbolic violence that has the power to reproduce societal dominance, power imbalances and a significant loss of human dignity.

If there is no political consensus on supposedly radical propositions like marriage equality and strict anti-discrimination law, there should at least be agreement on a narrower proposition: No person should be publicly humiliated because of who they are. Parliament should consider introducing a provision penalising the intentional public use of anti-LGBTQIA+ slurs with the intent to humiliate. Such a law would not prohibit debate or artistic expression. Its purpose would be far more modest, but no less important: to recognise that dignity matters and that stereotypes have consequences.

Through this, we can hope to build a society that incrementally refuses homophobic and transphobic lyrics, and one day also accepts queer people’s right to marry, adopt children, and live freely.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anchal Bhatheja, LL. M. candidate, Harvard Law School and research fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, New Delhi and Anmol Ratan, lawyer and researcher.