Women as changemakers in the automotive industry

For as long as we can remember, the automotive industry has perpetuated stereotypes, shaping narratives around women and cars. Clichés like 'women can't drive as well as men' or 'women can't parallel park' have persisted. However, these dominant notions haven't deterred women. Instead, they are driving a silent revolution in the mobility space and have played a transformational role in the last decade, contributing to higher automotive sales. In the electric vehicle (EV) space, according to the Think Mobility report by Google and BCG, 52% of EV purchasing decisions in India are influenced by women—far surpassing their 38% influence on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle purchases.

At present, when India is making significant strides in the EV revolution, women are playing a pivotal part in this transformation. In fact, one out of four EVs in India is bought by a woman, more than double the share of female buyers for petrol and diesel cars. However, in the marketing realm, the conversation around four-wheelers remains largely male-centric. From tech innovation to ease of driving, men have been the central focus in how a car’s excellence is projected.

This significant yet underrepresented market demands a more nuanced understanding. For women, four-wheelers are more than just utilitarian; they seek superior experiences that align with their identities and aspirations while addressing their everyday challenges. Whether it’s convenience, compatibility, or ensuring safety while travelling, women want it all. Additionally, given their innate nature of nurturing, women are more inclined to sustainable solutions, reflecting their deep-seated care for people as well as planet.

While the automotive industry has made progress in how it communicates and engages with female consumers; marketing narratives are still falling short of truly understanding their motivations. We need to have a deeper look at how women are reshaping the industry - and how brands can engage with them in a way that resonates with their aspirations, priorities and values.

The desire for independence and empowerment has been a driving force behind women's decision to learn how to drive. This choice reflects a broader societal shift, where women are redefining their roles and embracing mobility as a symbol of freedom and control. Driving is not just a necessity; it is a powerful statement of self-sufficiency and personal freedom.

Women like Shila Dawre and Suzanne RD Tata have been instrumental in paving the way for greater female participation in mobility, moving beyond traditional roles and inspiring others to do the same. This behavioural shift is also evident in how women navigate workplaces and urban spaces, reimagining economic foresight, transforming marketplaces, and driving a sustainable trend in urban mobility. The trend is widening in areas beyond the metros. According to CarDekho, there is a notable increase in female car buyers in smaller towns and cities. This trend signals that women across diverse backgrounds are recognising the importance of mobility in shaping their personal and professional journeys.

Marketers must understand these nuances and go beyond messaging that focuses solely on functionality and product differentiators. While women are equally keen on the technological and functional aspects of a car, their decisions are also influenced by a sense of convenience, ease of driving, empowerment, sustainability, and collective safety—factors that shape their overall mobility choices.

Safety is a crucial concern for women’s mobility decisions, but not in the way we often imagine it to be. It is way more layered than wanting airbags, and other safety features; it's about a sense of security, not having to depend on unreliable and sometimes unsafe public transport. In India, for women, owning a car means having control, security and peace of mind.

Moreover, for women, having a personal vehicle means having the freedom to travel on their terms. This independence allows them to prioritise their own needs and those of their loved ones. Consequently, many female buyers prefer vehicles that offer ease and practicality. For instance, 60% opt for a small or mid-size automatic vehicle due to their ease of driving in congested traffic, while 18% choose compact SUVs for their higher driving position and practical features.

Additionally, women place high importance on connected features such as real-time parking assistance, infotainment applications, and original equipment manufacturer support during emergencies — trends that carmakers should prioritise to enhance their engagement with female buyers.

Women are not just participating in the EV revolution—they are leading it. As eco-conscious consumers, they have shown a strong inclination towards more sustainable solutions. The reason is clear: EVs align with what women prioritise—convenience, easy maneuverability, efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

A growing number of women in my circle have recently learned to drive using compact, practical cars like the MG Comet, MG Windsor, Citroën eC3, Mahindra xuv400, Mini Cooper SE which cater perfectly to their urban mobility needs. Cars like these are ideal for beginners, offering ease of handling, compact designs for navigating traffic-heavy streets, and hassle-free parking in tight spaces.

The challenge for automotive brands is no longer about getting women to buy cars—it’s about genuinely engaging them. This means moving beyond transactional marketing to building long-term relationships through trust, representation, and inclusiveness. The industry needs to shift from showcasing cars as mere machines to framing them as lifestyle enablers, ensuring that their campaigns and products reflect the evolving needs of female consumers.

This article is authored by Rakesh Sen, director CEM, JSW MG Motor India.