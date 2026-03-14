Women’s empowerment cannot be reduced to just an allowance

Punjab’s newly announced monthly cash-transfer scheme for women — ₹1,000 for most adult women and ₹1,500 for Scheduled Caste women — deserves to be assessed not through celebratory political language, but through a more serious public policy lens. The scheme carries an annual outlay of ₹9,300 crore, and the government says it will cover about 97% of adult women in the state. The issue, however, is larger than coverage or announcement. The central question is whether such a nominal allowance can meaningfully be described as women’s empowerment. Women empowerment (Voices of Youth)

That question becomes sharper in Punjab’s case. Even as immediate relief, such a modest sum invites scrutiny. Can an allowance of this scale substantially alter the lived realities of women in the state, or does it merely provide limited short-term assistance while being projected as something far more transformative? Relief and empowerment are not interchangeable ideas. One may ease immediate financial pressure; the other requires expanding capability, autonomy and long-term opportunity.

The scheme must also be examined against Punjab’s wider fiscal condition. In a debt-ridden state under sustained economic pressure, a major recurring welfare commitment cannot be separated from questions of public expenditure, policy priorities and long-term developmental value. Punjab’s debt liability is projected to rise to roughly ₹4.48 lakh crore by March 31, 2027, with a debt-to-GSDP ratio of 45.65%, among the highest in the country.

One concern is that short-term electoral interests are narrowing policy imagination. When politics is driven by what is instantly visible and electorally attractive, governments begin to prefer cash schemes over harder but more meaningful reforms in jobs, enterprise, skills and institutional access. That is not strong statecraft. It is a weakening of it.

The problem, therefore, is not that the scheme has been announced. Governments may reasonably provide relief, and vulnerable households may well need it. The real problem lies in presenting such a measure as “transformative”, “historic” and synonymous with women’s empowerment. That claim lowers the standard of public policy itself. Punjab deserves much better than this, and so do the women of Punjab. In a state with deep traditions of self-respect, enterprise and social aspiration, empowerment cannot be reduced to a nominal monthly transfer.

If that distinction is to have meaning, women’s empowerment must be understood in fuller developmental terms. It cannot rest primarily on periodic financial support. Empowerment involves expanding women’s real presence in the economy and public sphere — through education, skills, access to jobs, entrepreneurship, mobility, safety, credit, health support and institutional voice. It is about creating conditions in which women can earn more, participate more and decide more. Without stronger pathways into work, enterprise and decision-making, financial support alone cannot become empowerment.

This is where the limits of the present approach become visible. A cash transfer may offer some flexibility within the household, but it does not by itself remove the structural barriers that continue to constrain women’s advancement. It does not create employment pathways, improve market access, expand professional skills, or strengthen women’s participation in governance and leadership. At best, it can serve as a limited welfare measure — and even that only marginally, when assessed against the women of Punjab, whose aspirations are shaped by a long tradition of dignity, resilience and cultural self-respect. It cannot carry the full weight of empowerment.

Punjab’s women cannot be viewed only through the lens of welfare receipt. They belong to a social world shaped by dignity, labour, resilience and public strength. This is a state whose people have historically led through work, migration, enterprise, agriculture, service and sacrifice. A society known for feeding others, building beyond its borders and setting examples in multiple spheres should not have its women addressed through such a narrow vocabulary of support. The deeper concern is that a high-aspiration society is gradually being spoken to in the language of dependency.

A broader policy perspective would therefore ask a different set of questions. How can Punjab increase women’s labour-force participation? How can it support women-led enterprises, improve safety and mobility, expand access to coaching and higher education, and build durable pathways into skilled work and public leadership? These are more demanding policy tasks, but they are also more closely aligned with what empowerment should mean in practice.

The opportunity-cost question is unavoidable; ₹9,300 crore is not small money. Even as a rough illustration, that scale of expenditure could support 93,000 loans of ₹10 lakh each, or 1.86 lakh loans of ₹5 lakh each, for women-led businesses. It could finance large skilling and placement programmes, safer transport, digital training, market-linkage support and targeted enterprise incubation. This is not an argument against welfare per se. It is an argument for asking whether a substantial fiscal commitment in a debt-ridden state is being used to expand women’s long-term economic power, or merely to widen short-term dependence.

Punjab does not lack women with enterprise or ambition. The Sixth Economic Census counted 110,921 women-owned establishments in the state. That figure is dated, but it remains a useful reminder that the policy challenge is not to discover women’s capacity; it is to back it at scale. Serious empowerment policy would ask how to multiply such enterprises through affordable credit, mentorship, procurement support, market access and institutional handholding. That would move women from beneficiary status toward economic agency.

That is why the issue is not merely fiscal or administrative. It is also civilisational and political. When states with distinctive histories and aspirations are increasingly offered only immediately distributable benefits, there is a risk that deeper developmental needs begin to be ignored under the pressure of poll ambition. Punjab does not need a shrinking politics that creates vote clusters through recurring allowances. It needs reforms equal to its economic, social and cultural potential.

International experience offers a useful reminder that the strongest gains in women’s empowerment usually come through sustained capability-building and institutional inclusion. Rwanda expanded women’s power through political representation and institutional reform. Bangladesh’s better-known gains were linked to support for girls’ education and social mobility. The broader lesson is clear: meaningful empowerment is built through opportunity and participation, not merely through recurring assistance.

For Punjab, the more durable path lies not in reducing empowerment to a nominal transfer, but in building the conditions in which women can exercise real economic power, public voice and social agency.

This article is authored by Kanwar Deep Sing, political analyst and researcher, Punjab issues.