‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2025’: India's renewed aspirations

As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, the spirit of patriotism is rekindled nationwide through the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign—now an annual event synonymous with unity, pride, and India’s progressive revival. In an era where internal challenges persist and the world grapples with conflict and change, India’s achievements in recent years and its continued commitment to this initiative stand out as both visionary and deeply relevant.

First launched in 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga has matured into a powerful people’s movement. This year’s campaign unfolds over three distinct phases—from August 2 through August 15—allowing for broader participation and a more enduring celebration. The initiative now features expanded volunteer programmes, engagement with youth, and a modern approach to flag distribution through self-help groups, post offices, and e-commerce portals, all designed to ensure every household has the opportunity to hoist the tiranga.

The ministry of culture’s new volunteer programme encourages citizens not just to hoist the flag but to become ambassadors of unity, helping others understand the correct etiquette, sharing inspiring stories, and uploading their tiranga selfies for digital recognition and certificates.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, marking his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, continues to champion themes that invoke pride in national achievements and unity. Modi has emphasised, “The tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connection with the tricolour, and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress”. Under his leadership, India’s national symbols—especially the flag—have acquired unprecedented stature domestically and globally.

This year, PM Modi proactively invited citizens to contribute their ideas and aspirations for his Independence Day speech using online platforms like MyGov and the NaMo app, signaling his inclusive governance and commitment to engaging with everyday Indians. The speech is expected to focus on Viksit Bharat @2047, self-reliance, and the collective strength of the nation.

The tricolour, or tiranga, continues to embody courage, peace, faith, and cultural legacy—values dear to India’s civilisation. Each colour and the Ashoka Chakra retain profound symbolism, echoing ancient narratives from the Mahabharata to the rituals at Jagannath Temple. The campaign resonates with historic significance while building new bridges to the present and future.

A notable impact of Har Ghar Tiranga has been the economic boost to khadi and village industries. The consistent advocacy for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local has translated into record growth for the sector. Between 2013–14 and 2024–25, sales in khadi soared 447%, reaching ₹1.70 lakh crore (approx. $20 billion), with khadi cloth alone experiencing a 561% increase. The sector now employs 1.94 crore people, up from 1.30 crore, with thousands of small artisans and SHGs—many led by women—directly benefitting. Flag production for the campaign is largely handled by these local groups, further driving empowerment and economic self-reliance.

The sight of the tiranga proudly displayed across homes is a powerful message to India's armed forces that every citizen stands behind them. In challenging times, the campaign asserts India's integrity, outshining narratives that seek to undermine the country. The tricolour is a touchstone for national solidarity—reassuring soldiers and citizens alike that India’s unity cannot be eroded by divisiveness.

Har Ghar Tiranga is not simply a top-down government initiative but a community-driven celebration. Amendments to the flag code and the proliferation of flag distribution have made it possible for every Indian to build a personal relationship with the tricolour, strengthening the bond between the past and present, and inspiring the youth to embrace the legacy of freedom fighters. Volunteering, creative contests, and selfie submissions transform participation into a memorable, nation-building experience.

Since 2014, the tiranga has gained renewed respect worldwide, paralleling India’s rise. The push for self-reliance, global recognition, and inclusive engagement through initiatives like Har Ghar Tiranga reflect a transformative approach to governance and cultural revival. The campaign is more than symbolism—it’s a reflection of the success and aspirations of India, with an eye toward ever-greater achievements in the years ahead.

As the tricolour graces homes across India once again in 2025, it stands for the shared spirit, resilience, and dreams of a united nation—the very ideals for which countless Indians sacrificed. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a clarion call: To honour the past, reaffirm unity, and advance together toward a brighter, more prosperous future. This Independence Day, participate, celebrate, and let the tiranga fly high as a testament to India’s unity, pride, and for progress.

This article is authored by Tuhin A Sinha, national spokesperson, BJP.