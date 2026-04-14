Law, innovation and accountability - The new grammar of India’s economic growth

India’s economic transformation is increasingly being shaped not only by markets and innovation, but by the strength and credibility of its legal institutions. As the country positions itself as a global hub for technology, manufacturing and digital services, the role of law in governing business conduct and protecting intellectual capital has become more critical than ever. A rules-based economic environment, where accountability is enforced and innovation is safeguarded, is now central to sustaining long-term growth and investor confidence. Law (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At the heart of this shift lies the growing recognition that intellectual property is no longer a peripheral concern but a core economic asset. In an era driven by knowledge, data and technological advancement, ideas themselves have become valuable commodities. Companies invest heavily in research and development, and the ability to protect these investments determines not only individual success but also the broader competitiveness of the economy. When intellectual property rights are effectively enforced, they create an ecosystem where innovation is rewarded, risk-taking is encouraged and creativity is translated into tangible economic value.

Equally important is the evolving role of the judiciary in shaping economic behaviour. Courts are no longer passive arbiters resolving disputes after the fact; they are increasingly active participants in setting standards for corporate conduct. Through their rulings, they send clear signals about what is acceptable and what is not, influencing how businesses operate, negotiate and compete. This growing judicial assertiveness is contributing to a culture where compliance is not optional but integral to strategy.

A significant dimension of this transformation is the use of financial penalties as a tool of deterrence. When violations result in substantial economic consequences, they reshape incentives across industries. Companies are compelled to move beyond minimal compliance towards more robust internal governance systems. The message is clear: Short-term gains achieved through unethical or unlawful practises are outweighed by long-term reputational and financial risks. This shift is essential in building a business environment that values integrity as much as profitability.

Transparency and accountability have emerged as key pillars within this framework. Modern businesses operate in complex networks involving multiple stakeholders, from suppliers and partners to consumers and regulators. In such an environment, the ability to demonstrate honest conduct, accurate disclosures and responsible decision-making is crucial. Legal enforcement that penalises evasiveness or misrepresentation reinforces the importance of openness, ensuring that trust becomes a defining feature of economic interactions.

The implications extend beyond individual firms to entire industry ecosystems. Supply chains, once viewed primarily through the lens of efficiency and cost, are now being scrutinised for compliance and ethical standards. Companies are increasingly expected to exercise due diligence not only in their own operations but also in their associations. This broader view of responsibility reflects a maturing economy where accountability is shared and interconnected.

A notable example of this shift can be seen in a recent judicial development. Recently, the Delhi High Court delivered a landmark ruling in Communication Components Antenna Inc. v. Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG & Ors. (CS(COMM) 653 of 2019), awarding damages of ₹152 crores in a contested patent infringement suit concerning cellular antenna technology. The scale and significance of this judgment underline the seriousness with which intellectual property violations are now treated, signalling a departure from earlier perceptions of weak enforcement. This judgment is the largest award of damages in a contested patent infringement suit in India in non-SEP matter. As per Sidhant Goel, senior partner, Sim And San - Attorneys At Law, the Court has sent a clear message - infringers who litigate in bad faith and evade disclosure will face the consequences in law. The successful plaintiff was led by Gaurav Pachnanda, senior advocate and assisted by Sidhant Goel, Mohit Goel, Aditya Goel, Deepankar Mishra and Avni Sharma, advocates from Sim And San - Attorneys At Law.

Such developments also align India more closely with global standards. As international investors and businesses seek stable and predictable environments, the presence of strong legal safeguards becomes a decisive factor. A system that protects innovation, enforces contracts and ensures fair competition enhances the country’s credibility on the global stage. It reassures stakeholders that their investments and intellectual contributions will be respected and defended.

At a deeper level, these changes reflect an evolving understanding of the relationship between law and economic development. Legal frameworks are no longer seen merely as regulatory constraints but as enablers of growth. By providing clarity, predictability and protection, they create the conditions necessary for markets to function efficiently and equitably. This is particularly important in sectors driven by advanced technologies, where the stakes are high and the pace of change is rapid.

Ultimately, the trajectory of India’s economy will depend not only on innovation and enterprise but also on the integrity of the systems that support them. A strong legal foundation ensures that progress is sustainable, inclusive and resilient. As enforcement becomes more robust and expectations of corporate conduct continue to rise, the message is unmistakable: the future of economic success lies in aligning ambition with accountability, and growth with governance.

This article is authored by Mahendra Kumar, senior columnist.