Celebrity cosmetologist Dr Aisshwarya Panddit answers skincare FAQs: Does drinking water really improve your skin?

In a world driven by social media trends and hacks, skincare is often influenced by fleeting fads rather than expert advice. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, celebrity cosmetologist Dr Aisshwarya Panddit debunks viral skincare myths and discusses everything from glass skin to celebrity beauty routines. Dr Aisshwarya Panddit is a celebrity cosmetologist. (doctor__beautiful/Instagram)

Known for her social media moniker ‘Doctor Beautiful,’ Dr Aisshwarya Panddit is an aesthetic physician and dermatologist based in Mumbai. She is the founder of Aesthetic Aura INC, specialising in advanced skincare, anti-ageing, injectables, and cosmetic laser treatments.

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