SDG4: Shape the future of tomorrow, today

In developing countries like India, the stark divide between the haves and have-nots is tragically inescapable. Amid the rapid strides of progress, vast pockets are overwhelmed by limited resources and opportunities. Yet, one truth stands firm: The surest path out of poverty is good quality early education that inculcates the required foundational literacy and numeracy skills. By learning how to read, write, do mathematics, and experience their world through myriad early learning experiences, children are empowered to dream beyond their immediate circumstances and are equipped to translate dreams into decisive steps towards a progressive future. As the youngest MP in the 18th Lok Sabha, education for me is one of the most important priorities to tap into India's incredible demographic dividend and youth and preparing them to be leaders for Viksit Bharat.

Successive studies have shown that good quality early education drastically alters life trajectories. It reduces the likelihood of violent crime by 70%, boosts future monthly earnings by ₹7,697 for every additional year of schooling, and accounts for 13% of the variation in a state’s innovation scores. These figures illustrate why Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4)—quality education—should not be viewed as just another moving target. It’s the catalyst that can trigger a domino effect, driving progress across all other SDGs.

According to the SDG India Index 2024, India’s composite score rose from 57 in 2018 to 71 in 2023-24. Much of this progress came from significant gains in clean water and sanitation (SDG6), affordable and clean energy (SDG7), and sustainable cities and communities (SDG11), with an average increase of 38 points. However, the goals impacting human and economic development—such as zero hunger (SDG2), quality education (SDG4), gender equality (SDG5), decent work and economic growth (SDG8), industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG9), and reduced inequalities (SDG10)—recorded an average growth of just five points.

While India has witnessed some improvements in SDG4 indicators with the launch of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, there is still a long way to go. For India to achieve its vision of a Viksit Bharat, we must address these lagging indicators. The most enduring and effective way is through elevating the quality of early education.

However, India faces the dual challenge of working within a constrained budget while trying to enrich one of the world’s largest education systems. It is imperative, therefore, for Indian states—who shoulder the primary responsibility for public education funding—to channel investments into areas that offer the highest returns and this begins with moving beyond the textbook.

Think about the skills we use daily—how many were truly learned from a textbook? Most are shaped by experiences, yet the core skills of literacy and numeracy are often taught by textbook-based rote learning. Teaching-learning materials (TLMs) change that by making learning experiential and engaging. Teachers might use letter flashcards or local crafts and materials, making lessons more child-centric and turning them into an interactive game. TLMs not only boost literacy but also enhance teacher productivity. However, despite 91% of central funds being allocated for TLM innovation, much of it still goes to reprinting outdated textbooks. States must encourage upgrading TLM quality and ensuring timely distribution. Uttar Pradesh, for example, has introduced an innovative FLN package which not only contains innovative materials but a detailed teacher guide which simplifies the teaching process. Such an approach has resulted in Uttar Pradesh declaring 24% of their schools and 67% of their students as NIPUN–having grade-appropriate competencies.

The next crucial step is to recognise teachers as key pillars in their communities, providing them with an environment that fosters growth, confidence, and sustained motivation. This can be achieved by mobilising a cadre of mentors who not only train teachers but also offer continuous support through classroom observations and regular feedback which creates a sense of security and boosts morale. Madhya Pradesh is a standout example, where a robust network of master trainers was able to train 1,78,000 teachers within a month. These mentors also conducted over 54,000 classroom observations using the Shiksha MP app and provided valuable feedback to the teachers. Due to improved teaching practices, the percentage of Grade 2 students who can read words has risen from 18% in 2022 to over 34%, while those able to perform two-digit addition have jumped from 25% to more than 75% in the same period.

As the NEP 2020 says ‘it takes a village to raise a child’; ensuring that no child is left behind requires the enthusiasm and participation for all community stakeholders, including teachers, parents, district-cadres etc. Children spend 80% of their time at home, and outside school. Hence it becomes important that parental involvement and engagement is enhanced to ensure the continuity of a child’s learning. Bihar has set a benchmark for the whole country through innovative community and societal mobilisation for quality school education. Through innovation such as the state-wide monthly PTM as part of the NIPUN Mission, the State has been able to significantly improve parental involvement in school education through PTMs being held in over 70% of government schools in Bihar. In these PTMs, parents have been able to gauge the learning levels and gaps of their children, and also understand from teachers the remedies and solutions for at-home learning.

If we are able to achieve the SDG4 goals within the next six years, we will have set ourselves for success to achieve our vision of a Viksit Bharat. While there is no magic wand to promise a sustainable, enriched future for our 19 crore primary school children, SDG4 could be that magic ring that lifts them out of the shadows of have-nots. Hence, to improve the quality of life for the next billion we all need to shape the future of tomorrow, today.

This article is authored by Shambhavi Choudhary, Member of Parliament, Samastipur, Bihar.