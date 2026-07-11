BJP will not participate in NC’s statehood protest: Sunil Sharma

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Friday dubbed the ruling National Conference’s (NC) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar over the statehood issue an “eye-wash,” saying the government was trying to “hide its failures” through such “theatrics.” Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir assembly Sunil Sharma. (File)

“We can’t sit with ‘thieves and looters’,” Sharma told reporters in Srinagar.

The National Conference (NC) has written to 52 leaders of political and religious outfits across the country, inviting them to join the party’s protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20 to press the Centre for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

“The Jantar Mantar protest of NC is a drama to hide the loot of ‘outsourcing’. Somebody should ask Omar Abdullah what happened to the signature campaign of the ruling party,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party spokesman Mohit Bhan said that organsation’s political affairs committee will meet to decided whether to participate in the protest or not. “We have received invitation from NC president for participation in Jantar Mantar protests.”

Kashmir’s grand cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq during his Friday sermon said that he has been invited by the NC president Farooq Abdullah for participation for the agitation at Jantar Mantar.

“After the 2019 unilateral changes brought by the Government of India, the State of Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a Union Territory and its constitutional safeguards snatched from the people, leaving them vulnerable and disempowered,” he said adding that any effort by any political alliance, organisation or individuals working for the restoration of the usurped rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir , if based on sincerity ,is the need of the hour.

“It is the foremost responsibility of the NC government towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who gave it a mandate on the clear promise that, once elected, it would revive the pre-2019 status of J&K, including restoration of statehood and Article 370 and 35A.”

Mirwaiz said that the agitation cannot be limited to the restoration of statehood, but has to be for all the seized safeguards and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “ It should include the rights of our political prisoners and youth languishing in jails for years without trial or continued incarceration despite getting bail, and for people’s longing for lasting peace and life with dignity by conflict resolution.”