From Galileo to SpaceX IPO

The most anticipated public offering in modern financial history will not simply be another stock market event. When SpaceX goes public, investors will be buying into something far older than a rocket company. They will be buying into a dream that is old as time immemorial, beginning centuries before stock exchanges, venture capital, or even modern science itself. SpaceX (AFP)

The dream is simple: To leave the Earth.

For most of human history, the heavens were a realm of myth and mystery. The stars guided sailors and inspired poets, but they remained fundamentally unreachable. Then, in 1609, Galileo Galilei, an Italian professor of physics and mathematics in Padua pointed a simple telescope towards the sky.

What Galileo saw changed humanity's understanding of its place in the universe. The Moon was not a perfect celestial sphere, as Aristotelian and Church dogma expounded, but an imperfect sphere marred with mountains, craters and valleys. Galileo also saw Jupiter possessed moons of its own and the surface of the Sun had sunspots. The heavens were not divine and immutable.

A generation later, Isaac Newton supplied the mathematical framework that made Galileo's observations comprehensible. The same force that pulled an apple toward the ground governed the motion of the Moon around Earth. Heaven and Earth were not separate realms. They obeyed the same physical laws.

This was one of the most profound intellectual discoveries in human history. Once Newton showed that the cosmos was not divine and mysterious but a system governed by principles that could be observed, tested and understood, the boundary between imagination and possibility shifted. The sky ceased to be a ceiling. The question was no longer whether humanity might someday reach the heavens, but by what means and when.

For centuries, the answer remained elusive. As it often does, technology lagged behind the human imagination. Science fiction writers filled the gap. From Jules Verne to HG Wells, they envisioned voyages beyond Earth long before engineers could build the machines required to undertake them.

No figure better captured this transition from fantasy to engineering than Arthur C Clarke. Writing in the aftermath of World War II, Clarke understood that the conquest of space would not merely be a scientific achievement but an economic one. In 1945 he proposed geostationary communications satellites decades before they became reality. Today billions of people rely on technologies descended from that vision.

Clarke recognised something that many contemporary observers forget: great technological revolutions begin as acts of imagination. The future is first invented in stories before it is built in factories.

The 20th century transformed those stories into hardware. The space race carried human beings to the Moon. It was as much about geopolitics between the US and the erstwhile Soviet Union during the Cold War as it was about engineering supremacy. Rockets were state projects. Astronauts were national heroes. Space itself became the battleground for the Cold War.

What makes Elon Musk and SpaceX historically significant is that it has altered that equation.

The company's achievements are often described in technical terms: Reusable rockets, lower launch costs, satellite networks, and ambitious plans for Mars. Yet its deeper significance is economic. SpaceX has helped move humanity from an era in which access to space depended almost entirely on governments toward one in which commercial actors will play a leading role.

The comparison may be less with NASA than with the great chartered companies like the English East India Company of the Age of Exploration. These joint-stock companies opened the oceans to sustained human activity in the 16th and 17th centuries. The 21st century may do the same for space.

That is why a SpaceX IPO will attract extraordinary attention. Investors are not merely evaluating future cash flows from launch services or satellite broadband. They are looking to participate in a project that sits at the intersection of one of humanity's oldest aspirations and one of capitalism's greatest strengths: The ability to mobilise vast amounts of capital for uncertain yet transformative ventures.

Skeptics are right to note that space remains difficult. It is also dangerous and expensive. But the history of exploration is littered with failures. Many fortunes were lost pursuing trade routes, railroads, aviation, and more recently, the Internet before those industries matured.

History also tells us that societies capable of financing ambitious frontiers often reshape human future. The merchants who funded oceanic voyages could scarcely have imagined global commerce. Early railroad investors did not foresee modern supply chains. Few Internet speculators in the 1990s anticipated a world organised around smartphones and data centers built for cloud computing.

Likewise, it’s hard to predict confidently what a mature space economy will look like. It may involve manufacturing in orbit, lunar resources, global communications networks, or activities that are beyond present imagination.

When SpaceX offers shares to the public, expensive as those shares may be, the event will resonate for reasons far larger than finance. It will represent the latest chapter in a story that began when Galileo first looked through a telescope and Newton explained what he saw. It will echo the dreams of Arthur C Clarke and countless others who believed that humanity's future extended beyond the gravity of the Earth.

When I last spoke to him shortly before his death in 2008, Clarke remained sanguine that humanity would venture to Mars in the 21st century. He had ambitious dreams for terraforming that planet to support humans.

Markets are often accused of being obsessed with the next quarter. Yet occasionally they are invited to participate in something measured not in months or years but in centuries.

A SpaceX IPO will be one of those moments.

The SpaceX prospectus highlights liquid fuel rockets, propulsive orbital boosters and low Earth orbit broadband satellites. It contains the usual pages of risk factors and financial disclosures.

But hidden between the lines is a much older proposition: That the species which first wondered about the stars and the planets is finally taking a major step to reach them.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Saswato R Das, astrophysicist and columnist, New York.