G7 summit at Kananaskis and India’s likely role

To an average well-informed Indian citizen, the G7 summit to be held in Kananaskis, Alberta, in Canada on June 15-17, has signified two things so far: Concern that Canada, the chair and host, created unnecessary suspense and delay about inviting the Indian PM to the summit’s outreach session, and relief over the eventual issuing of the invitation through a personal telephone call by Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Mark Carney to Narendra Modi on 6 June. Despite the short notice, PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during G7 Outreach Session, in Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy,(PTI)

But the real story about the G7 is bigger, more interesting, and more complex. There is a need to capture its principal contours before elaborating the specific Indian angle to it.

The G7, an informal but prestigious grouping of the world’s most powerful democracies and most prosperous economies, is now 50 years old. Established in 1975, with its first summit hosted by France in Rambouillet in November of that year, it has experienced changes in its composition. Between 1998 and 2014, it functioned as the G8, with Russia inside the fold. Before and after this period, its seven members have been the US, UK, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and Italy. The President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission attend the summit as a matter of course.

While the G7 has been an exclusive club of the rich and powerful, it has lost a sizable portion of its influence as economic power has shifted from the West to the East, particularly due to the rise of China, India, and other nations in Asia and beyond. As the 21st century progressed, G7 nations found it prudent to encourage and support a new, larger grouping – G20 – as the steering committee for the world’s economic governance. Nevertheless, the importance of the G7 should not be underestimated.

With the commencement of Trump 2.0, the G7 has faced another test of its resilience. The growing differences and tensions within the trans-Atlantic alliance over Ukraine, European security, US tariffs, and other prominent issues, including the US interest in annexing Greenland and absorbing Canada as the 51st state, have been the new challenges. It seemed, for a while, that the G7 faced an existential crisis. Following the dark days of January to March 2025, the situation has improved considerably, thereby brightening the prospects for the Canadian presidency. This summit will be held near a real, sunny mountaintop in the Canadian Rockies. Kananaskis will do an encore, as it first hosted a G7 summit in 2002. This is the seventh time Canada hosts a G7 summit.

As to what the G7 leaders focus on at their summits, scholar John Kirton points out that from the beginning, the leaders made “big decisions”. G7 governance, he says, has expanded “to shape the global order across most domains,” including security, economy, development, energy, climate, and technology. Others, however, insist that the G7’s influence has been in decline.

At the forthcoming meeting, Canada, with its newly elected PM, has a unique opportunity to reinvigorate the G7, project the nation as a key and independent player on the world stage, and advance the cause of North-South dialogue and cooperation. The Canadian presidency has focused on three priorities: protecting our communities and the world; building energy security and accelerating the digital transition; and securing partnerships for the future. PM Carney said, “The G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis is a moment for Canada to work with reliable partners to meet challenges with unity, purpose, and force. Canada is ready to lead.”

Canada’s challenges, however, need not be underestimated. These include stabilising and normalising ties with the US, strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation with its European partners, and repairing the damage to the US-Europe relationship. Furthermore, a viable united policy needs to be developed regarding Ukraine, as well as a coordinated strategy to address the West’s key adversaries, Russia and China, and the growing collaboration between them. Finally, there is the pressing need to establish a plan for cooperation with other partner countries such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and Australia, with their leaders participating in the outreach session. The president of Ukraine will also attend the meeting.

The invitation to India appears to have been delayed due to a mix of pressures and counter-pressures on the Canadian government. Those elements within the polity that are unfriendly to India wanted the invitation not to be issued. Others, however, disagreed, citing the benefits and value in engaging India. What helped was the keen interest European members of the G7 showed in PM Modi’s presence. And clearly, despite the current irritants in India-US relations, Washington raised no objection to India’s participation. This ensured that PM Modi would attend the G7 meeting, as he has done since 2019. Citing specific reasons, Prime Minister Carney said that “it makes sense” to invite India. The latter’s participation reflects, as a commentator put it, “the G7’s intent to remain relevant in a multipolar world.”

At the summit in Alberta, India is likely to face three key challenges, and South Block will undoubtedly be prepared with a comprehensive strategy that yields positive results.

One, at the formal outreach session, India may articulate the viewpoint of the Global South, stressing its conviction that the G7 has no option but to work with developing and emerging economies in an equitable and constructive manner, across the board.

Two, in meetings on the sidelines, the Indian PM will contribute to strengthening communication and cooperation with two leaders in particular: President Trump and PM Carney. The future trajectories of India-US and India-Canada relations will be shaped, respectively, by these discussions.

Three, PM Modi may also reiterate India’s resolve to combat cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and urge the G7 to move beyond its foreign ministers’ statement on “India and Pakistan”, issued on May 9, 2025. In it, the grouping strongly condemned “the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam” and urged “maximum restraint” from both countries. “Further military escalation,” it added, “poses a serious threat to regional stability.”

These are the tangible issues on which the international media should focus their attention, rather than unnecessary distractions, such as some protests over PM Modi’s visit to Canada by a section of the Indian diaspora. What is at stake is a correct sense of priority, proportion, and prudence on the part of the participants, as well as the media and others monitoring the G7 summit in Canada.

This article is authored by Rajiv Bhatia, Distinguished Fellow, Gateway House, and former ambassador of India with extensive diplomatic experience in bilateral, regional, and global issues.