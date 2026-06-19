India’s foreign policy in an anarchic world system

In an anarchic system, establishing hegemony is crucial for survival in international relations, regardless of how powerful the actors are, thereby paving the way for a rising security dilemma and an obvious lack of trust among the actors. This is exactly what encourages these actors to pursue security maximisation in an international system. A prominent figure of social constructivism, Alexander Wendt, argues that anarchy is what States make of it. When it comes to the realist tradition, anarchy is a purely material condition or objective fact that compels states to pursue power politics, whereas in the neoliberal tradition, this condition compels states to pursue cooperation, realising the benefits of cooperation for all the parties participating in the system. Alexander Wendt also gave three models of anarchy: Hobbesian, Lockean and Kantian models. While the Hobbesian model of anarchy gives rise to war, the Lockean model talks about cooperation in anarchy. However, the Kantian model is similar to the Lockean model to some extent, as it advocates establishing peace, arguing that man is a rational being and, therefore, peace is natural to them. Today, given the global geopolitical turmoil, the Hobbesian model of anarchy is on the rise. And herein, foreign policy-making plays an important role in balancing all these factors to run the international system smoothly. External affairs minister S Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar)

In recent years, India has witnessed a transformational change in its foreign policy-making. However, it remains to be called a swing State, as it extensively maintains a transactional relationship with the international community. It is also said that India, due to its transactional nature, leverages its diplomatic position to extract tangible benefits. Foreign minister S Jaishankar mentions in his book The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World that there are five phenomena which are interacting with each other so fast that India has no option but to maintain transactional relations, in which energy diplomacy is a significant component. These five factors are: Changes in globalisation, rebalancing in the international order, the rise of multi-polarity, the rise of strategic technology and the strategic games played by the nations. India’s foreign policy has become more transactional, giving up its ideological hangover. Today, India has realised that a good foreign policy must work for the larger interests of Indian citizens. This has been highlighted several times by the current foreign minister, S Jaishankar, in multiple national and international events. For example, India is not giving up on Russia in the Ukraine war crisis. Since the focus of India’s foreign policy objectives has shifted from purely political diplomacy to economic diplomacy, the transactional nature of India’s foreign policy objectives has pushed India further into the category of a ‘swing State’.

Now the question arises: Why does India not give up on the US even after multiple setbacks from the Trump administration in recent times? It may be because India’s foreign policy has a strong influence of its ancient civilisational values. Although India’s foreign policy has witnessed a transformational shift in recent times, it blends a modern strategic interest with ancient civilisational roots. And that is what may lead India to strongly believe in Kautilya’s Madal theory, which says that immediate neighbours are natural enemies. Given China’s economic and military stature in the global arena and its decades-long history of acting against India, Indian policymakers are forced to believe that it is not possible to balance China without the US. Since India has already witnessed two major wars (1962 & 1971) with China during the Cold War era, it cannot afford a third one, given that India has different goals and priorities now. Since India has set a target of becoming developed 2047, it also cannot afford to compromise on its relations with the US to satisfy short-term foreign policy objectives. Along with the key US investment, India also has a trade surplus of around $35 billion. Maintaining diplomatic relations with the US, especially with the Trump administration, has obviously become more difficult for India in a short time, but given India’s long-term vision, it is necessary for India to continue maintaining its relations with the US. However, it is very often argued that countries that maintain transactional relationships and are swing States may become leading powers but cannot become great powers. Ashley J. Tellis, in his book Grasping Greatness: Making India a Great Power, argues that India does not belong to the category of great power. He further says that India, being a leading power at best, can be called system shapers. Meaning, system shapers cannot write the new rules of world order; at best, they can only change some rules. Therefore, leading powers are not a genuine pole of international politics. Hence, for India, the need of the hour is to achieve Vision 2047 first, then enter the race for great-power status; that is exactly what China has also done in its case.

With rising block politics and idiosyncratic behaviour in leaderships all across the globe, countries have faced enormous challenges in setting their foreign policy objectives. Kenneth Waltz, in his book Man, the State and War, discusses three levels of foreign policy analysis- individual, State and international system- that significantly influence the foreign policy decision-making of any country. He argues that foreign policy analysis at the individual level seeks to understand why certain leaders behave in a certain manner. For example, President Trump’s unilateral casual decisions on various matters such as tariff imposition and engagement with Iran have confused global leaders in setting their foreign policy objectives, as the decisions taken by Trump often contradict each other, going against the very nature of American hegemonic identity. Therefore, foreign policy-making in the post-Trump era, or the idiosyncratic era, has really become very challenging and has also caused significant damage to the rules-based international order.

Given that the world is experiencing unprecedented geopolitical turmoil, foreign policy analysis in recent times has become more prominent in dealing with rising idiosyncratic leadership across the globe. Historically observing, till 2008, primarily between the early 1990s and 2008, it was an era of geoeconomics where everything was taking shape based on globalisation. Hence, geoeconomics was a dominant feature of global politics. After the global financial crisis of 2008, Geopolitics took the driving seat of global politics, rather than Geoeconomics. In fact, today’s ongoing global turmoil is highly driven by geopolitics, which has now become a threat to the economic development of the world. Today, since a country’s foreign policy is highly driven by the geopolitical aspects of global politics, international politics seems to be shifting back to the pre-Westphalian world order. Since geoeconomic dimensions have been given less priority over geopolitics, the phenomenon of deglobalisation can be witnessed, giving an exponential rise to global economic disintegration, where countries can be seen forming smaller or regional alliances. Along with this, identity politics and ethno-nationalism are already on the rise; domestic politics are highly centred on giving primacy to native issues, where the scope for migration and diaspora politics is rapidly declining, further threatening the idea of globalisation and multiculturalism worldwide. Today, these narratives have become so dominant that they pose a tremendous challenge to foreign policy makers of any country in drafting their foreign policy objectives.

According to Arnold Wolfer, foreign policy objectives of any country are of two types: Possession-based objectives, which emphasise achieving immediate outcomes, and milieu-based objectives, which emphasise achieving long-term outcomes. However, India faces a massive strategic dilemma in balancing the two, as the saying goes, riding two boats at once is very dangerous for sailors. This dilemma is not occurring solely in India but in every single country in today’s world system. Today, international relations are so complex that a country has to go through what may be going on in the mind of the decision maker of the other country. And that is exactly what compels a country towards becoming a swing State by establishing a transactional relationship with other actors in the international system.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sanjay Turi, doctoral candidate, Centre for West Asian Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.