Pakistan’s emerging strategic crossroads: Implications for India’s security landscape

Pakistan today stands at a sensitive juncture marked by political uncertainty, economic distress, and shifting global alignments. While every nation’s journey is unique, Pakistan’s evolving situation has sparked strategic discussions about the future stability of South Asia and the potential security implications for India. In an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, understanding the emerging contours of Pakistan’s internal and external dynamics is essential for long-term policy planning. International Relations

The past few years have seen Pakistan navigating challenges linked to political transitions, governance pressures, and macroeconomic strain. High inflation, currency volatility, and limited foreign exchange reserves have tested institutional capacity and public confidence. Political polarisation and civil-military frictions have further complicated decision-making.

Despite IMF support and assistance from friendly nations, Pakistan’s economic structure remains vulnerable, particularly with youth unemployment and business activity under pressure. While Islamabad continues to pursue reforms, socio-political turbulence has periodically surfaced in major cities, reflecting public anxiety over the economic climate.

Pakistan’s location gives it strategic significance in the Eurasian and Indian Ocean region. Its partnerships with China, the US, and Gulf nations remain central to its foreign and security policy.

China’s investments, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), are shaping Pakistan’s connectivity and infrastructure ambitions. At the same time, Washington views stability in the region as important to its wider Indo-Pacific strategy, though the U.S.-Pakistan engagement today is more cautious and limited than in earlier decades.

The Middle East—especially Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iran—also remains relevant to Pakistan’s economic and geopolitical calculus.

Pakistan maintains a credible nuclear posture, which remains central to its national security doctrine. International community continues to monitor nuclear safety across the globe, and Pakistan regularly asserts strong command-and-control systems. Nevertheless, global institutions remain attentive to ensuring nuclear security and non-proliferation in all volatile regions.

For India, any instability around sensitive strategic assets in the neighbourhood is naturally a matter requiring preparedness and diplomacy, alongside global cooperation frameworks.

Uncertainty in Pakistan could lead to heightened vigilance requirements across the western border. Strong surveillance, counter-intelligence frameworks, and community-focused border management would remain essential for India.

Historically, periods of domestic flux in Pakistan have sometimes coincided with increased activity by non-state actors. India must therefore strengthen counter-terrorism coordination, cyber defence, and intelligence networks.

Disruptions in regional connectivity paths may create new economic diplomacy opportunities. India’s growing partnerships across the Gulf, Central Asia, and the Indian Ocean offer avenues for secure trade and energy routes.

South Asia’s shared history and geography require responsible approaches to humanitarian contingencies. India would need to coordinate with global partners to ensure stability and humanitarian support mechanisms if required.

India’s measured, patient diplomacy and growing global stature position it as a responsible stakeholder in regional peace. Engagement with global institutions and trusted partners will be key to ensuring stability in South Asia.

To address evolving geopolitical realities, India must continue strengthening:

Strategic partnerships with the US, Europe, Gulf states & ASEAN

AI-enabled intelligence and defense infrastructure

Border and internal security capabilities

Geoeconomic initiatives like INSTC & maritime trade corridors

Resilient information, energy, and supply-chain systems

India’s focus should remain on deterrence, preparedness, and constructive diplomacy—ensuring stability while avoiding escalation or opportunism.

Pakistan’s internal and external environment underscores a period of transition in South Asia. While uncertainties exist, it is essential to view future developments through a balanced, responsible, and forward-looking lens.

For India, the path lies in proactive preparedness, strategic calm, and deeper international engagement. The coming years will test regional stability—but also present opportunities for India to reinforce its role as a mature, stabilising power committed to peace, development, and security.

This article is authored by Dr Nishakant Ojha, honorary strategic advisor, Ajeenkya DY Patil Group.