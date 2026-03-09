Quad’s calibrated maritime security agenda

Quad has been repeatedly criticised for supposedly lacking a maritime security agenda. These views, however, stem from a narrow interpretation of ‘maritime security’—one that focuses primarily on militarisation. Yet, the maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific remain complex and multifaceted. A closer examination of Quad’s maritime security agenda reveals that the group has emphasised sustained cooperation on maritime security, aligning with its intent to define itself as a constructive force for global good. To appreciate Quad’s efforts in fostering maritime security cooperation, the concept must be understood in a manner that aligns with the evolving maritime security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. International Relations

In the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami that devastated the Indian Ocean region, India, the US, Japan, and Australia collaborated to coordinate humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations. In 2007, then Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe initiated diplomatic engagement among the four countries, marking the inception of Quad. The early 21st century was characterised by a shifting global order, driven by the rapid rise of China as a global power. Beijing’s rise was marked by its expanding political, economic, and military capabilities. As a peripheral actor, China’s advances in the Indo-Pacific were strategic and challenged the prevailing maritime order in the region. PM Abe framed the rationale for enhancing cooperation among like-minded democratic States in the Indo-Pacific on the need to uphold and protect a rules-based regional order.

This paper is authored by Sayantan Haldar, ORF, New Delhi.