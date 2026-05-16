Reviving India-Africa relations in a fragmented world

After an 11-year gap, the India–Africa Forum Summit returns at a moment that is both symbolically significant and strategically complex. The long gap has clearly reduced some of the earlier excitement, as the event was held with much fanfare, treated as a diplomatic festival. However, the summit now appears more of a diplomatic necessity devoid of the celebratory tunes. Yet, dismissing it as a mere formality would not be appropriate. In a rapidly shifting global order, the summit represents an important opportunity for India to reposition Africa at the centre of India’s foreign policy framework and recalibrate the partnership, incorporating the contemporary global realities. India - Africa Diplomacy (Online Source)

Over the past decade, India has surely made considerable progress in strengthening its engagement with African countries. Trade between India and Africa has grown substantially, reaching approximately $100 billion in 2024–25. This expansion reflects not only increased economic exchanges but also a diversification of sectors, moving beyond resource trade. There have been several high-level visits from both sides, signalling sustained political will to engage.

In parallel, India has expanded its diplomatic outreach across the continent by opening several new missions. Currently, India has missions covering more than 45 African countries. This extended footprint enhances not only political engagement but also promotes people-to-people relations and development cooperation. In the security domain, there have been multiple structured defence dialogues and training programs. Notably, India has also started exporting defence equipment to friendly African nations such as Mauritius, Seychelles, and Mozambique, and is in discussion with multiple other countries. The appointment of additional defence attachés underscores India’s intent to build sustained military-to-military relationships.

India has also deepened its knowledge diplomacy with Africa through institutional and educational linkages. Several reputed Indian institutions established their physical presence in Africa, reflecting a long-term investment in human capital development. The opening of an Indian Institute of Technology campus in Tanzania and the establishment of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Uganda are noteworthy examples. These initiatives go beyond traditional capacity-building programmes and represent a shift toward co-creating the knowledge system.

Despite these advances, the India–Africa partnership has often remained episodic and heavily State-centric, with government-to-government interactions largely driving engagement. There have been very limited efforts to integrate the private sector and civil society. Consequently, the relationship has yet to evolve into the cohesive, strategically integrated partnership reflecting its true potential. The upcoming summit thus offers an opportunity not just to celebrate past achievements, but to address structural gaps.

This recalibration is sine qua non, given the current global context. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the war in Ukraine, instability involving Iran, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, and the resurgence of protectionist trade policies such as tariffs introduced during Donald Trump’s presidency, have contributed to the making of an uncertain and fragmented international environment. And, these developments have both direct and indirect implications for India and African countries, particularly in areas such as energy security, supply chain resilience, and market access.

In this context, India’s approach to Africa must shift from a broad, principle-driven framework to a more pragmatic, need-based strategy. This does not mean abandoning the foundational ethos of South–South cooperation, but rather adjusting to contemporary realities. Four key areas stand out as priorities for deepening and modernising the partnership.

First, India can play a transformative role in supporting Africa’s development of digital public infrastructure. India has a strong experience with scalable, inclusive digital systems. Indian digital identity platforms, such as Aadhaar and online payment systems like UPI, if adapted to African contexts, can transform African societies. Collaborating on such infrastructure would not only revolutionise governance and improve public service delivery in many African countries, but would also create opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship. Given Africa’s young population, job creation is a top priority for most African governments, and the experiences of Indian MSMEs would be helpful in this regard.

Second, engagement with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is essential. As Africa moves toward greater economic integration, India must align its trade and investment strategies with AfCFTA protocols. This could involve facilitating market access, supporting regulatory harmonisation, and investing in regional value chains. India must take a proactive approach and support Africa in developing this interconnected African market by sharing its development experiences.

Third, as many African countries are plagued with international conflicts, secessionist movements and increasingly expansive Jihadist groups, there is an urgent need to strengthen the security cooperation. It must reflect the local realities and be consistent with the principles of equal partnership and mutual respect. So far, India’s emphasis on capacity building, training, and non-intervention policy has worked well with many African countries. India must now focus on expanding defence dialogues, joint exercises, and technology transfers within the framework of South–South cooperation, rather than the hierarchical security models of traditional partners.

Finally, there is a need to rethink institutional frameworks that guide India–Africa engagement. There exist historical legacy institutions, such as the non-alignment movement. While these institutions can provide a foundation, new institutions are needed that can reflect contemporary priorities. The new institutions must focus on strategic autonomy, equitable development, and collective resilience in a multipolar world. Creating platforms for people-to-people connections, including policy dialogue, research and academic collaboration, would help sustain the partnership beyond periodic summits.

While the return of the India–Africa Forum Summit may lack the fanfare of earlier editions, its significance should not be underestimated. It arrives at a time when both India and Africa are navigating complex global challenges and seeking greater agency in international affairs. Developing on past achievements and embracing a more targeted, inclusive, and forward-looking approach, the summit can actually make up for the last decade.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Samir Bhattacharya, associate fellow, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.