A critical shift is unfolding in global climate governance as the world moves from negotiation to implementation. COP30 of the UNFCCC convenes at a moment when the science is unequivocal, yet the collective will to act is faltering. With record temperatures, geopolitical tensions, and fiscal pressures crowding out climate priorities, the future of international cooperation hangs in the balance. Framed by the Brazilian presidency as the ‘Implementation COP’, COP30 calls for restoring trust and credibility through tangible delivery. The South Asia Granary of Climate Solutions responds to this call—serving as a regional public good that translates proven local initiatives into scalable pathways for global climate action. COP30 in Belem. (AP)

Drawing on evidence from six South Asian countries—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka—the study compiles replicable and scalable practices that combine resilience, growth, and equity. Across the countries, the Granary distils 17 initiatives through a six-pillar assessment of transformative scale, local ownership, catalytic innovation, stakeholder convergence, long-term viability, and adaptive progress.

The report demonstrates that South Asia—home to one-fourth of humanity—can not only endure the climate crisis but redefine what a cooperative, inclusive, and innovation-driven response looks like for the Global South and the world. At a time when international climate cooperation is shifting towards implementation, the Granary demonstrates how regional learning can strengthen both national policy frameworks and collective credibility in global processes.

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Arunabha Ghosh and Jhalak Aggarwal, CEEW.