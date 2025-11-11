Tariffs' bitter harvest: Lessons from a fractured trade world

The fact that there are no permanent friends or foes in international relations could not be exemplified better than by Trump 2.0’s tariffs targeting the friends, allies, and foes of the US alike. The global trade war of 2025 has sown seeds of uncertainty that no farmer, Indian, American, Chinese, Brazilian, Mexican, or of any other nationality could have anticipated. Donald Trump’s “America First” tariffs, albeit slapped hypocritically and without any logical basis, were meant to claw back manufacturing jobs and to shrink the American trade deficit. As reciprocal duties bite back, agriculture, the lifeblood of many countries’ rural economies, has become collateral damage. From shrimp trawlers in Kerala to soybean silos in Illinois, the pain is palpable: Lost markets, soaring input costs, and a stark reminder that protectionism often shields the few at the expense of the many. U.S. President Donald Trump REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

Seafood and fish products have emerged as the largest group in India’s agricultural exports, and account for a significant portion of the total value. Shrimp alone fetched $ billion annually in the US post the tariffs, Indian shrimps were cast under a shadow, since the tariffs made the export commodity uncompetitive. Processors in Visakhapatnam laid off thousands, as Canadian rivals entered duty-free. However, the scenario was different in other sub-sectors of Indian agricultural exports. Basmati rice and cashews, for example, buoyed by lower tariffs, as compared to Thai or Chinese competitors, held their ground. Organic produce and high-value nuts like pistachios, for example, are less tariff sensitive due to premium pricing even grew by 5%, as US consumers sought alternatives amid inflation. The resilience stemmed from diversification, proving that there is no permanent friend in international relations; as exporters pivoted to the EU, up 20% via a nascent free trade agreement (FTA), and Southeast Asia, where the demand for affordable proteins surged. Government interventions like export subsidies and cold chain upgrades cushioned the blow.

Across the Pacific, American farmers have been up against a different storm, which stems from the boomerang of retaliation. Trump’s tariffs were aimed at bolstering domestic production, irrationally assuming there would be no response from the countries targeted. Global ripostes, including China’s 15% on soybeans, the EU’s 50% on dairy, and Mexico’s on pork, slashed exports by $ 27 billion since 2018, with losses deepening for the US in 2025. For the US, soybeans are its top agricultural exports, and they cratered 70% to China, its biggest buyer. China shifted purchases to Brazil and Argentina, causing a near-total halt in US sales from May to October this year. Even after the recent so-called deal between the US and China, the existing 13% tariffs limit full recovery, as US beans remain uncompetitive. In addition to this, fertilisers are up by 39%, machinery and parts by 16%, and all of these devour margins. Pork and beef, which are reliant on 50% of exports to Mexico and China, saw 45% volume drops, idling plants in Texas and Iowa.

The sub-sectors of wheat and dairy have not been spared either. China levied 15% on grains, and the EU’s levies on cheese triggered a 30% export slump. Almonds in California faced 45% Chinese duties, costing about $ 1.2 billion. Farm bankruptcies have shot up, as net farm income fell by 8%, according to Tax Foundation estimates. In case the foresight before levying irrational tariffs was absent, it is adequately clear that tariffs breed inefficiency, and not resilience. High duties have stifled productivity gains in some Indian agricultural sub-sectors. In the case of shrimps for example, to cushion the blow, the Indian government rolled out financial aids like cheaper loans for processing plants, interest subsidies and a temporary goods and services tax (GST) waiver on frozen shrimps to cut production costs, Exporters also diversified by boosting sales to the EU, gaining approvals for 102 more facilities, along with Japan and Southeast Asia through targeted economic discussions. The industry also realigned focus to India’s own growing domestic market.

For the US, retaliation’s echo chamber risks a full-blown crisis, eroding even the heartland support that propelled Trump. China and Mexico, naturally responding to Trump’s tariffs, have slashed soybean exports by up to 70% and have driven farm bankruptcies by more than 55% from the previous year. Surging input costs, including double-digit rises in fertilisers and machinery prices from tariffs on aluminium and steel erode margins for corn and soy farmers in the US small and medium-sized farms, already battered by climate shocks face financial ruin without another multi-billion dollar bailout, which seems unlikely given the fact that the US federal government has been a shutdown since October 1, this year, making it the longest in US history; at over 40 days now. This stemmed from a failure to pass a budget or stopgap funding bill, owing to disputes over spending cuts, extensions for the Affordable Care Act, and so on. Such a limbo means fewer hopes of bolstering US farmers through a bailout.

Given that there are no permanent friends or foes in international relations, the world’s most powerful economy making more enemies, even out of whatever partners and friends it had, through slapping or ill-thought-out tariffs is irrational to state the least. What this episode in international geoeconomic history will also prove for times to come is that the connection between domestic capabilities and foreign policy must never be missed, and that actions in the international system elicit equal and opposite responses.

This article is authored by Sriparna Pathak, professor, China Studies and International Relations, Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.