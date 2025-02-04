Trump's recent orders and their socio-political implications

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump commenced his second term by signing a series of executive orders aimed at fulfilling his campaign promises and reshaping United States (US) domestic and foreign policies. These actions have profound socio-political implications for various demographics within the US and international relations. US President Donald Trump (AFP)

One of the most contentious orders is the revocation of birthright citizenship for children born in the US to non-citizen parents. This policy challenges the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment and is expected to face significant legal battles. If implemented, this could create a substantial population of stateless individuals, disproportionately affecting immigrant communities.

President Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO) marks a significant shift in US engagement with global institutions. Exiting the Paris Agreement undermines global efforts to combat the climate crisis, potentially exacerbating environmental challenges that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations worldwide. Withdrawal from the WHO during ongoing global health concerns could hinder international collaboration on disease prevention and response, affecting global health security.

The pardoning of approximately 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots, including leaders of far-Right groups, has sparked widespread controversy.

This move is perceived by many as undermining the rule of law and could embolden extremist groups, leading to increased domestic tensions. The normalisation of such actions may polarise the nation further, complicating efforts to achieve political unity and social cohesion.

Comparatively, political decisions that appear to condone extremist behaviour have historically led to societal divisions, as observed in various countries grappling with political violence.

The executive orders rescinding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, along with the denial of federal recognition of transgender identities, represent a rollback of protections for marginalised communities.

The administration has declared that the US will recognise only two immutable sexes, male and female, effectively negating the identities and rights of transgender and non-binary individuals. This policy reversal is likely to lead to increased discrimination and mental health challenges within these communities.

Historically, the removal of such protections has resulted in adverse socio-economic outcomes, as marginalised groups face barriers to employment, health care, and social services.

The lifting of bans on immigration raids in sensitive locations such as churches, schools, and hospitals, along with the reinstatement of "expedited removal" procedures, signals a more aggressive stance on immigration enforcement. These measures are likely to instil fear within immigrant communities, deterring individuals from seeking essential services and participating in public life. The declaration of a national emergency at the southern border to deploy US troops further militarises immigration issues, potentially leading to human rights concerns.

The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Denali back to Mount McKinley reflects an agenda aimed at reasserting traditional nomenclature.

While symbolic, these actions may be perceived as disregarding indigenous histories and international norms, potentially straining relations with neighbouring countries and indigenous communities. The administration’s new tariffs on Canada and Mexico have already sparked economic tensions, affecting trade negotiations and raising concerns among business leaders.

Symbolic gestures of this nature have historically been sources of contention, as they can be seen as attempts to rewrite or overlook cultural and historical significance.

International reactions to these executive orders have been mixed. Allies and adversaries alike are reassessing their diplomatic strategies in response to the US' shifting policies. The withdrawal from international agreements and organisations may lead to a realignment of global alliances, with other nations stepping in to fill the leadership void left by the US. This could diminish US influence in critical areas such as climate policy and global health.

Historically, retrenchment from international commitments has led to decreased geopolitical leverage, as seen in periods where major powers adopted isolationist stances.

Many of these executive orders are expected to face immediate legal challenges, particularly those concerning birthright citizenship and the recognition of gender identities. The judiciary will play a crucial role in determining the constitutionality of these actions. Prolonged legal battles may create an environment of uncertainty, affecting the lives of millions. The outcomes of these legal disputes will have lasting implications for civil rights and the balance of powers within the government.

President Trump's recent executive orders represent a significant shift in US policy, with far-reaching socio-political implications both domestically and globally. The revocation of birthright citizenship, withdrawal from international agreements, pardoning of individuals involved in domestic unrest, rescinding of diversity and LGBTQ+ protections, intensified immigration enforcement, and symbolic renaming of landmarks collectively signal a move towards unilateralism.

These actions are likely to deepen domestic divisions, challenge the rights of marginalised communities, and alter the US' role on the world stage. As these policies unfold, the nation and the international community will grapple with their profound and lasting impacts.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.