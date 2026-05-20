Equity in higher education requires accessibility

Across India, universities are expanding rapidly, with new campuses, new programmes, and growing student enrolment. But as higher education grows, an important question arises, are these institutions being designed for everyone who seeks to learn within them? Higher education (Shutterstock)

For many students with disabilities, access to higher education is shaped not only by admission policies but by something far more basic: Whether they can move around a campus independently, access learning materials, or navigate university systems without barriers. Strengthening these foundations is essential if equity in education is to move beyond policy commitments and become a lived reality.

The University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, were introduced to address discrimination and strengthen equitable participation across universities. However, the Supreme Court of India has currently stayed the implementation of these regulations while certain provisions undergo judicial review.

While the Court will determine the future of the regulations, the pause offers a constructive opportunity to reflect on how the framework can be further strengthened, particularly regarding disability inclusion and accessibility.

Students with disabilities remain significantly underrepresented in higher education in India. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20 report, less than 1% of enrolled students are persons with disabilities, despite reservation policies intended to expand access.

India already has a strong policy foundation to address this gap. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, mandates barrier-free environments and reasonable accommodation, while the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises inclusive and equitable education supported by assistive technologies.

The next step is to translate these commitments into everyday institutional practice.

Accessible infrastructure plays a crucial role in enabling students to participate fully in academic and campus life. Something as simple as a clearly marked pathway, an accessible washroom, or a functioning lift can determine whether a student moves through the campus with confidence or faces daily obstacles.

Accessible by Design: A Practical Resource Guide on Accessibility in Educational Institutions, launched by the Association of People with Disability (APD), highlights this gap and underscores the need to embed accessibility standards within institutional planning and infrastructure. The guide draws on findings from APD’s Yes To Access project, an AI-driven, crowd-sourced platform that maps and audits accessibility across public spaces, including educational institutions.

Addressing these gaps can significantly improve the independent mobility and safety of students with disabilities. One practical step forward would be to institutionalise periodic accessibility audits for higher education campuses, ideally conducted by independent assessors. Publicly sharing these findings can also strengthen transparency and encourage continuous improvement.

The 2026 Regulations propose oversight mechanisms such as Equal Opportunity Centres and Equity Committees to monitor discrimination and support inclusive practices. Including persons with disabilities in these bodies is an important step. The language used in regulations significantly shapes how they are implemented. Terms such as ‘deserving cases’ introduce unnecessary discretion where rights should prevail. Clear criteria and time-bound procedures for granting accommodations can reduce delays and prevent arbitrary decision-making.

At the same time, disability encompasses a wide range of experiences. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act recognises multiple forms of disability, each associated with distinct accessibility needs.

Universities can strengthen representation by including multiple or rotating disability representatives and creating advisory groups that bring diverse perspectives to policy discussions. Such participation can help institutions make more informed decisions on infrastructure, learning systems, and student support services.

Inclusive campuses are also built through consistent academic support systems. Students with disabilities may require accommodations such as extended examination time, accessible course materials, assistive technologies, or alternative assessment formats.

Establishing structured and time-bound procedures for providing these accommodations can make support more predictable and easier to access. Faculty training is equally important. When educators are equipped with the knowledge and tools to adopt inclusive teaching practices, accessibility becomes part of everyday academic life rather than an exception.

Disability inclusion cannot be understood in isolation from other forms of inequality, particularly caste- and gender-based disadvantage. Students with disabilities belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other socially and educationally marginalised communities often experience multiple and intersecting barriers. Women and gender minorities with disabilities may face additional layers of exclusion shaped by gender norms, safety concerns, and unequal access to educational resources.

The ongoing review of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, provides an opportunity to refine how equity is operationalised across India’s higher education system.

Embedding accessibility within campus infrastructure, governance structures, academic systems, and data reporting can help ensure that inclusion is integrated into institutional design from the outset.

As India’s higher education landscape continues to grow, strengthening accessibility will not only support students with disabilities but it will also help build more responsive, innovative, and inclusive universities for everyone.

Ensuring that every student can enter, navigate, and fully participate in university life is central to the promise of equitable higher education.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Archit Majumdar, coordinator, Yes to Access Project, Association of People with Disability (APD), Bengaluru.