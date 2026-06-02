Geography of opportunity is built, not given

Educational institutions are often understood as products of their geography. They are expected to emerge where capital is concentrated, industry is present, talent has gathered and opportunity is already visible. This framing, however, understates their role. Serious institutions do not simply reflect geography. They help shape it. Education (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This distinction matters for India today. New universities are being announced, philanthropic capital is moving toward education and families are more willing to consider new forms of learning. At the same time employers are increasingly impatient with degrees that do not translate into capability.

The scale of this gap is evident in the data. The Mercer Mettl India Graduate Skill Index 2025 places employability at 42.6%. Azim Premji University’s State of Working India reports have repeatedly pointed to the difficulty young graduates face in transitioning from education to work. A degree may signal completion but it does not necessarily produce analytical depth, technological fluency, communication, judgment or the ability to work with ambiguity.

The consequences are not uniform. In states where the institutional base is thinner the gap becomes more pronounced. Bihar is one such case.

The state’s Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education remains below the national average. Fewer young people enter higher education and many of those who do are not equipped with the intellectual, professional and social capital required to compete on equal terms. The issue is not one of aspiration. The ambition to move, build, work and lead is present. The constraint is institutional.

How the problem is framed matters. If it is understood as a deficit of talent the response tends to be remedial. If it is framed as a deficit of aspiration the response becomes motivational. But if the constraint is institutional the response must be structural.

Serious institutions do more than produce graduates. They generate confidence, networks, standards and ambition that compound over time. This is why institution-building has always been both an educational and a geographic project.

There is precedent for this. The Santa Clara Valley did not become Silicon Valley by inevitability. Stanford did not create that ecosystem alone, but it played a significant role in linking university knowledge with research, industry and entrepreneurship. India too recognised a version of this logic in its early decades. IIT Kharagpur was established in 1951 at the site of the Hijli Detention Camp, transforming a place associated with colonial confinement into one of technological ambition. Decades later the Indian School of Business became part of Hyderabad’s broader evolution as a centre for professional and entrepreneurial growth.

No institution transforms a region by itself. Cities are shaped by infrastructure, policy, capital, industry, migration and timing. But institutions matter because they give these forces a centre of gravity around which they can organise.

For Bihar the question is not whether institutions matter but what kind of institutions are required. The need is not for organisations that simply deliver courses but for those that form people: individuals who can think across domains, work with technology, communicate with clarity, understand context and act with responsibility.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 identifies analytical thinking, technological literacy, AI and data capabilities, adaptability and lifelong learning as defining skills for the decade ahead. For young people in Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Darbhanga or Chapra these are not distant concerns. They are already the conditions of opportunity.

Building such institutions is necessarily demanding. Faculty, employer trust, family confidence, academic seriousness and long-term capital must all be built carefully over time. These cannot be assembled quickly and they cannot be sustained without discipline and care.

Bihar has seen too many promises framed in the language of potential. What matters now is conversion: ability into skill, aspiration into agency, degrees into capability and local belonging into contextual awareness.

This is the conviction underlying the effort to build Pravaha University in Bihar. It is not conceived as a symbolic intervention but as a long-term institutional project grounded in the belief that serious institutions, built with patience and standards, can change the futures available to young people from this region.

Bihar once gave the world Nalanda. That history is real but nostalgia cannot rebuild it. The question is not whether the state has the talent to sustain serious institutions. It does. The question is whether those with the resources, credibility and conviction to build one have the seriousness to be worthy of it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ajay Kumar, chairman, Bhuwaneshwar Educational and Social Trust and Pramath Raj Sinha, founding dean, Indian School of Business. Both are founders, Pravaha University.