India’s teacher capacity building imperative (2025-2030)

India has 9.6 million teachers. Yet, around 50% of Grade 5 children cannot read Grade 2 text (ASER 2024). Only 55% of Grade 3 students can correctly order numbers up to 99. NEP 2020 goals including Foundational Literacy and Numeracy by 2026-27, risk delay. There is an urgent need to empower our teachers - the single biggest factor influencing student learning in school - through training, skill development and access to resources. Accelerating transformation requires us to redefine teachers’ learning experiences, buoy them with mentoring, feedback, recognition and reinvigorate them as the foundation stones shaping future generations. Over the next five years, we must address critical elements imperative to building teacher capacity.

Let’s create a Rubric for Educators to Accelerate Discovery (READ). Reimagining Teacher Training as Continuous Professional Development (CPD), benchmarked with OECD countries which average 60-80 CPD hours/year, we could move from the occasional training workshop to modular CPD of over 50 hours/year. Personalised learning pathways using AI-driven adaptive platforms can revamp training, bolstering learning modules that equip our teachers to be on par with their global contemporaries.

Let’s build a Worldwide Ring of Innovators and Teachers Extraordinaire (WRITE). Fostering a robust Coaching and Mentoring Cadre (beyond conventional training cascade models) will create a multiplier effect with skilful, proficient teaching talent, an ever-evolving Professional Learning Community on a global scale. World Bank studies show that teacher coaching delivers significant gains in student outcomes. Develop 1,00,000 master coaches nationwide to scale teacher training at speed and generate a formidable repository of knowledge and insights. Embed peer learning circles within clusters to sustain practise and learning progression. Mentoring teachers, cultivating 21st-century competencies and leadership skills, enabling them to innovate and transform their classrooms into lively, creative, collaborative, student-led learning hubs, will spawn a veritable galaxy of teachers extraordinaire.

Let’s ‘professionalise’ the Teaching Career, enrich our teachers with Global Innovation for Learning & Teaching (the GILT Edge), ensure professional development and career growth, elevate their self-esteem and respect in the community as nation-builders. Introduce career ladders tied to competencies, similar to NPST (National Professional Standards for Teachers) but structured to fast-track formal recognition of innovation, continuous improvement and rigorous teaching standards. Certify and accredit teachers for skills acquired, enhance credibility and career prospects. Differentiated pay and public appreciation for ‘Lead Teachers’ who mentor others, honour their contribution and make them feel valued. Enshrine learning, innovation, global competency. Make teaching an aspirational profession.

Let’s hardwire digital and AI into teacher practises, promote revolutionary thinking and future-readiness in teachers to develop Outstanding Revolutionaries Building Innovative Thinkers (ORBIT). Avant-garde teachers, adaptive, experimental, revolutionary in approach, inspire students to explore, innovate and soar. Equip every teacher with a digital CPD account (DIKSHA 2.0 or equivalent). Deploy AI lesson planners, adaptive assessments, workload reduction strategies. Empower teachers to tailor learning pathways to diverse student needs, formulate tech-integrated pedagogies, groom student leaders. Nurtured by outstanding, ground-breaking educators, a brood of dynamic, digitally savvy youth will innovate and thrive.

Let’s conceptualise a new Learner-Instructor Gateway to Outcomes (LINGO). Disrupt the defined paradigm for student learning outcomes and re-engineer the teacher’s remit. Shift from Input Counting to Outcome Measurement - replace ‘number of teachers trained’ with ‘student learning gain per teacher trained’ as the key performance indicator. Rapidly roll out tech-enabled teacher assessments tied to student outcomes. Publish annual ‘Teacher Effectiveness Scorecards’ at the district/state level. Explore a new lingo, open new gateways to mapping outcomes.

With urgent reform, India can benefit from human capital dividends. Investing just ₹5,000 annually per teacher (approximately ₹5,000 crore, nationwide) could transform outcomes for 250 million children. If teacher capacity is built swiftly, we can hope to witness at least 20-30% improvement in foundational literacy and numeracy, and a sturdy 60-80% increase in higher secondary completion. Over one million teachers could emerge as well-trained professional mentors - a force to reckon with. A steady talent pipeline of skilled graduates - an agile, future-ready workforce - could power India’s $5 trillion economy ambition, and more.

India does not need more ‘training’. It needs a systemic reboot of teacher development – continuous, outcome-driven and professionalised – executed at scale and speed.

This article is authored by Ganesh Raja, CEO, Kotak Education Foundation.