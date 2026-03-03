Leadership in an age of industrial transition

As India moves through a period of accelerated economic and environmental change, the true test of leadership lies not in enforcing regulations alone but in navigating the consequences that follow. Across states and sectors, governments are increasingly confronted with moments when environmental necessity collides with economic dependence. Factories close, policies tighten, global standards evolve and industries recalibrate. In these moments, leadership is measured less by the ability to cite rules and more by the capacity to shape what comes next. Leadership

When Sterlite was ordered shut in 2018 following environmental protests and government action, it was framed as a public health victory. Its economic aftershocks still continue to reverberate. According to company’s submissions and Tamil Nadu government’s affidavits, the closure directly affected around 3,500 employees and contract workers, while industry newspaper reports estimated that over 40,000 indirect jobs, including transporters, suppliers, and ancillary workers were disrupted. The plant had contributed nearly 40% of India’s copper production. Its sudden disappearance created not just unemployment, but a vacuum across the entire industrial supply chains.

Industrial closures, particularly in regions deeply dependent on a single sector, rarely end with the locking of gates. Their effects ripple outward. Direct employees are only the first to feel the impact. Contract workers, transporters, small suppliers and ancillary businesses soon follow. Local economies that once revolved around industrial activity face reduced incomes, shrinking margins and uncertain futures. Supply chains are disrupted, input costs rise and smaller enterprises find themselves exposed to global price volatility. What appears, on the surface, as a regulatory or environmental correction can quickly become an economic shock with long-term implications.

Yet environmental responsibility cannot be dismissed. Public health concerns, ecological degradation and community protests often reflect legitimate grievances. The choice between economic growth and environmental protection is therefore not a simple binary. The challenge for policymakers is to avoid framing it as such. Sustainable development demands that both priorities be reconciled rather than traded off. Closing a polluting facility may address an immediate environmental concern, but failing to plan for economic rehabilitation risks creating a different form of social distress.

This tension becomes even more pronounced as India accelerates towards electric mobility, renewable energy and greener production standards. The global economy is shifting, and trade agreements increasingly require adherence to environmental benchmarks. Industries that fail to adapt risk penalties or exclusion from international markets. The transition to cleaner technologies is inevitable. The question is not whether disruption will occur, but whether it will be managed deliberately or allowed to unfold unevenly.

In this context, domestic industrial capacity assumes strategic importance. Overreliance on imports for critical materials exposes the economy to price shocks and geopolitical uncertainties. Maintaining and modernising industrial infrastructure through cleaner technologies offers a pathway that balances self-reliance with sustainability. Reopening or repurposing facilities with improved environmental safeguards can align economic recovery with ecological responsibility. Such efforts require investment, regulatory clarity and, above all, trust between communities, industry and the state.

Trust cannot be commanded; it must be cultivated. Participatory governance mechanisms provide one avenue for doing so. Structured platforms that bring together plant officials, local representatives, administrators and community leaders can facilitate ongoing dialogue on health, safety and employment. Transparent grievance redressal systems, regular public consultations and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives strengthen accountability. When communities feel heard and included, the legitimacy of industrial policy increases.

Equally critical is the question of workers. Economic transitions succeed only when those displaced are supported through retraining, redeployment and social protection. A factory closure without a rehabilitation plan leaves workers vulnerable to informal employment, daily wage labour or prolonged unemployment. By contrast, a structured transition can convert adversity into opportunity. Industrial Training Institutes and vocational centres can introduce specialised programmes aligned with emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, battery technology and renewable energy installation. Public-private partnerships can create pipelines that connect retrained workers to new opportunities.

India faces a significant green skills gap. As industries evolve, the demand for technically skilled labour in advanced manufacturing and sustainable technologies is rising. Regions with established industrial workforces are well-positioned to bridge this gap, provided policy anticipates the shift. Displaced workers often possess transferable skills that can be adapted to new sectors with targeted training. The difference lies in whether governments treat closures as terminal events or as pivot points in a broader development strategy.

Elections often revolve around immediate concerns: subsidies, welfare schemes and cost-of-living relief. These policies have their place in addressing inequality and supporting vulnerable households. However, the deeper measure of governance lies in the ability to manage structural change. Leaders must demonstrate competence not only in distributing benefits but in designing long-term economic pathways. Compliance with regulation is necessary, but it is insufficient. Vision, adaptability and inclusive planning distinguish administration from leadership.

India’s transition towards a greener industrial future will not be frictionless. Just as digital technologies reshaped media and automation transformed manufacturing, environmental standards will disrupt established patterns of production. The role of policy is to ensure that such disruption does not translate into exclusion. Markets alone cannot manage the social dimensions of change. They require the guiding hand of deliberate, imaginative governance.

Ultimately, the credibility of leadership rests on whether it can reconcile growth with justice. Development must be measured not only by output and investment figures but by how thoughtfully transitions are managed and how inclusively opportunities are distributed. In moments when old industries fade, and new ones emerge, societies need leaders capable of imagining pathways that protect livelihoods while embracing progress. The future of India’s industrial transformation depends not merely on technological innovation, but on the wisdom and foresight of those entrusted to guide it.

This article is authored by S. Sruti, assistant professor, Shyam Lal College (Evening), University of Delhi.