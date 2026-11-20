In India today, more pre-teens are using the internet than people in their forties, according to an analysis by Data For India of a nationally representative survey conducted by India’s National Statistics Office. Think about that for a moment. Our students are growing up in a rapidly changing world, one that continually asks something new of their teachers too. So how do schools support teachers to continually learn, grow and adapt their practice alongside it? Teacher (Representative Image)

Decades of research confirm that teachers have the most significant impact on student learning. This has endured through every wave of educational innovation, from educational television to online learning, personalised ed-tech and more recently, the early promise of AI tutors. Why? Perhaps because humans are complex. Learning is complex. And therefore, teaching is complex. Twenty years ago, I stepped into a municipal school to teach sixth graders for the first time, and I don’t think I provided anything useful beyond a safe space and a warm smile that year. A teacher does not simply pass on information. Teachers need to notice and respond: To feelings, intellectual confusion, student work, actions and interactions. They need to do this for many different children, often hundreds over the course of a week in Indian schools, while the knowledge, tools and skills they need are themselves evolving.

Yet while we expect teachers to continually evolve, we often treat their own learning as a series of one-off events. In many schools, professional development still means a few workshops a year, often conducted by an external expert. But that isn't how people develop complex skills. Meaningful learning requires practice, action and reflection. It is stronger when situated in context, allowing us to grapple with real problems and share possible solutions. And it needs to be continuous. We wouldn’t expect someone to learn to swim by attending a few workshops on swimming. You get in the water, practise, adjust and try again. Teaching is no different.

Instead, we need to think about teacher development within learning organisations: Schools where everyone, students, teachers, leaders and teams, is continuously learning. This doesn’t mean adding more to teachers’ already full plates. It may even mean taking some things off them. It means making professional learning part of everyday school life. Teachers practise, reflect, iterate and share. Perhaps one of the biggest missed opportunities in schools is the expertise already in our classrooms. Teachers are on the frontlines of learning. They see what works, what doesn't and what their particular students need. Without opportunities to learn from one another, much of that knowledge remains trapped within individual classrooms.

Professional learning communities can provide structured opportunities to bring that knowledge together: examining student work, solving problems of practice and learning from one another. Teachers might observe one another, exchange feedback or conduct action research in their own classrooms to generate evidence-informed learning for the team. Workshops still have a role. Experts can bring new ideas and theoretical knowledge into a school and today, online, self-paced learning can give teachers flexible access to that knowledge. But workshops should feed a larger cycle of learning, not constitute the cycle itself.

How do schools create the conditions for this? A simple teaching approach comes to mind: Culture. Structure. Nurture. First, build a shared culture of learning. Everyone is a learner. Leaders model continuous learning themselves. Conversations focus on learning and improvement rather than judgement and compliance. Reflection, feedback and classroom observation become normal parts of school life. This requires psychological safety alongside curiosity and experimentation. Next, create the structures that allow that culture to live: Protected time for teachers to collaborate, examine student work, reflect and create together; meeting structures that keep conversations focused on learning rather than administrative instructions; and processes that make feedback respectful and constructive. Finally, nurture it. Leaders need to consistently reinforce shared norms, support people as they try new practices and provide specific, helpful feedback. This is how cultural aspirations begin to translate into everyday behaviour.

As a school leader, I know changing the status quo is hard. It takes commitment, time and resources, and maybe hardest of all, changing behaviour across an organisation. Yet our own anonymous teacher surveys reinforce something important year after year: Teachers value opportunities to keep learning, particularly when learning is relevant, useful and collaborative while retaining autonomy in their classrooms. Important change is not always easy. But if we want teachers to prepare students for a world that keeps changing, we must build schools where the adults get to keep learning too.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Radhika Zahedi, co-CEO, Education, The Green Acres Academy.