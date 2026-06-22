Viksit Bharat 2047 will not be built by government alone

As India marches towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, one question deserves greater attention: Who will build it? Growth of India (Representative Image)

For decades, development was largely seen as the responsibility of governments. Roads, railways, airports, ports, power plants, schools, and hospitals were expected to be funded, built, and managed by the State. While that approach served its purpose during a different era, the aspirations of a $30 trillion economy cannot be fulfilled through public resources alone.

The India of 2047 will require unprecedented investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, defence, health care, skilling, sustainability, and innovation. The scale is simply too large for any government to achieve independently. The answer lies in a stronger and more purposeful partnership between the public and private sectors.

Public-private partnerships (PPP) are often viewed narrowly through the lens of roads, airports, or metro projects. However, the next generation of partnerships must go far beyond physical infrastructure. They must become instruments of nation-building. History offers several examples.

Singapore transformed itself from a small trading port into a global economic powerhouse through close collaboration between government institutions and private enterprise. South Korea created globally respected industrial champions by aligning national priorities with entrepreneurial ambition. Israel built one of the world's most vibrant innovation ecosystems by enabling private capital to work alongside public policy.

In each of these cases, governments did not attempt to do everything themselves. Instead, they created frameworks where private capital, talent, innovation, and execution could contribute towards national objectives. India stands at a similar inflection point. The challenge before us is not merely economic growth. It is capability creation.

The next two decades must focus on building capabilities that strengthen India's competitiveness across sectors. This includes advanced manufacturing, defence technologies, semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), clean energy, logistics, digital infrastructure, and export-oriented industries. Government can create the vision, policy framework, and enabling ecosystem. Industry can bring innovation, efficiency, capital, and execution.

Neither can succeed at the scale required without the other. Perhaps the most significant opportunity lies within India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) ecosystem. Millions of entrepreneurs across the country possess ambition and resilience but often lack access to growth capital, strategic guidance, governance frameworks, and institutional networks.

Public-private collaboration can bridge these gaps far more effectively than subsidies alone. Similarly, skilling must become a shared responsibility. Educational institutions, industry bodies, governments, and private enterprises must work together to ensure that India's demographic advantage translates into a globally competitive workforce.

Innovation too cannot be left solely to startups or policymakers. Deep technology sectors such as defence, aerospace, semiconductors, climate technology, and AI require patient capital, policy support, research institutions, and entrepreneurial leadership working in unison.

The future of India will not be determined merely by how much we consume. It will be determined by what we create. The transition from a consumption-driven economy to a capability-driven economy will require a new development model—one that encourages governments to act as enablers and private enterprise to act as nation builders.

Viksit Bharat 2047 is not a government project. It is a national mission. Its success will depend on our collective ability to bring together policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, institutions, academia, industry, and civil society around a common purpose. The countries that transformed themselves over a generation understood a simple truth: Governments create opportunities, but societies create prosperity.

India now has the opportunity to demonstrate this truth at a scale the world has never witnessed before. The road to Viksit Bharat will not be built by the public sector alone, nor by private enterprise in isolation. It will be built through partnership, purpose, and a shared commitment to India's future. The question before India is no longer whether we can become a developed nation by 2047. The real question is whether we can align public intent and private capability strongly enough to make that vision inevitable.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Manish Khurana, founder, Innovations Venture Studio.