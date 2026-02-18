Why international curricula will define the future of K12 education in India

Looking at the future in today’s increasingly connected world, the next generation of Indian learners will develop more than academic proficiency; they will build global awareness, adaptability and the ability to collaborate across cultures. They will achieve this through exposure to curricula that teaches them to not just be successful in school and career, but as an active and influential member of a global community. Education

India’s adoption of internationally recognised curricula has accelerated steadily. Between 2017–18 and 2023–24, the number of schools offering international curricula rose from 708 to 923. That growth trajectory is underpinned by a 40% increase in student enrolment and nearly a 50 percent jump in fees invested over the same period.

While there are over 900 schools in India delivering an international curriculum, there are so far only a very small number of foreign schools that have established a presence in India. These comprise a handful of British schools, with another four to five due to open this year – including Queen Elizabeth's School in Gurugram, which has a 450-year heritage in North London.

This reflects the fact that more Indian families are choosing global education pathways for their children, not just in metros but increasingly in smaller cities and towns. The rise of international schools in tier 2 and tier 3 cities shows that global learning isn’t just for a few. It is becoming something families everywhere want for their children, not a luxury, just a smart choice.

As the international education ecosystem in India expands, it is also evolving in terms of depth and maturity. International schools are already demonstrating strong pedagogical practices and global alignment, while others continue to strengthen their academic frameworks and delivery models.

Early immersion in international curricula shapes a distinct educational ethos. Right from primary levels, students engage with global issues, learn to think critically about world events, and participate in collaborative projects that mirror real-world challenges. This exposure instils global consciousness, which becomes the foundation for global citizenship, a concept championed by institutions such as the UNESCO, not just as an optional extra but as a necessary dimension of contemporary education.

This change in how young people learn matters, especially now. India is already an important player on the international stage, and it is only going to become more influential as it drives towards Viksit Bharat - a country at the centre of world affairs, with a strong economy and driven by knowledge. As India’s role grows in areas like technology, manufacturing, innovation, and climate action, more is expected of the next generation. Young Indians need to be comfortable anywhere in the world, but still stay true to their roots. So, education can’t just be about personal success. It has got to set up young people to help India lead on the world stage.

Academic grades alone no longer secure long-term success. The global consensus, captured in frameworks like the OECD Future of Education and Skills 2030 (and its Learning Compass 2030), emphasises the need for a broader set of competencies: Critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, social and emotional skills, ethical awareness and the capacity to learn continuously.

Twenty first-century skills like problem-solving, working with different cultures, using tech, and understanding emotions are what increasingly matter. International curricula focus on building these strengths. They go beyond the old memorise-and-repeat model, and instead get students to ask questions, do projects, work together, present ideas, and really think about what they learn.

Indian education, which is often dominated by high-stakes exams and a single-minded focus on marks, has begun to recognise the limitation. A 2024 survey by NCERT showed that 47% of senior-class Indian schools offer skill-based courses, and 29% of students opt for them.

The focus is shifting from producing high-achieving test takers to developing confident, able and responsible individuals with a broader skill set. The world isn’t standing still. Tech, climate shifts, nonstop digital chatter, AI, everything is changing. Young people with the skills to thrive in this context will succeed. One would argue that these competencies promoted by international curriculum frameworks are essential, not optional.

The future of K-12 education in India must not be viewed as a choice between tradition and modernity. By integrating globally benchmarked curricula as part of a thoughtful national strategy, India is equipping its learners with the intellectual depth, adaptability and global fluency required for an uncertain but exciting future.

As India stands at an important juncture in its educational evolution, aligning around future-ready competencies will ensure that the next generation is equipped to navigate and contribute meaningfully to a complex, interconnected world.

This article is authored by Caroline Pendleton Nash, CEO, Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools.