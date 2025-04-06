Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ageing in India: Current demographic and health trends and gaps in policy

ByChaitanya Ravi, Aparna Shankar, Shantanu Kishwar
Apr 06, 2025 09:01 AM IST

This paper is authored by Chaitanya Ravi, Aparna Shankar and Shantanu Kishwar, ORF, New Delhi.

Despite the optimism surrounding the potential dividends from India’s youth population, demographic ageing is underway. All but five of India’s 28 states have fertility rates below replacement levels, with the share of older adults growing faster than all other age cohorts. However, existing policies, laws, and schemes targeting older adults have fallen short. Poor drafting, limited implementation, and a disproportionate focus on youth needs have hindered their effectiveness. As India continues its demographic shift, addressing the issues of older adults is becoming increasingly urgent. This brief examines India’s current laws and schemes designed to support older adults, evaluating their focus and effectiveness to assess the government’s strategy on demographic ageing. It concludes with an analysis of political will, assessing electoral promises from the 2024 general election and retirement policies as a proxy for political parties’ perspectives on demographic ageing, and discusses their short- and long-term policy implications.

Ageing (Unsplash)
Ageing (Unsplash)

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Chaitanya Ravi, Aparna Shankar and Shantanu Kishwar, ORF, New Delhi.

News / HT Insight / Public Health / Ageing in India: Current demographic and health trends and gaps in policy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On