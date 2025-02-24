Biopharma: Sustainable path to a cleaner future

With India's bioeconomy reaching a valuation of $130 billion in 2024, India is working towards bringing a transformative shift towards more sustainable, efficient, and tailored production processes in biomanufacturing. To realise this vision, India has passed the Bio-E3 policy, which puts forth a framework to build bio-enablers in the form of biomanufacturing and bio-Artificial Intelligence (AI) hubs, develop a holistic regulatory environment through intersectoral coordination and focus on skilling and capability development. This brings an inflection point in the biopharma sector, by forging a sustainable pathway for the industry to cater to India’s collective aim of a 45% reduction in emission intensity by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2070. This pivotal shift within the industry is not only visible in government policies but has also ascended to the top agenda across corporate boards as they are tuning in to the vision of making environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact a long-standing growth metric. Pharma (Representational image/Pixabay)

Global sustainability is no longer a secondary consideration for biopharma companies; it has become a top priority. Regulators, investors, customers, and employees expect measurable, positive environmental impact. In this context, we must explore how the biopharma industry is faring in terms of opportunities, challenges, and the future of sustainability.

Sustainability is increasingly being viewed as a strategic lever for business differentiation and growth in the biopharma sector. A recent industry survey by Cytiva, which included insights from over 800 pharma and biopharma professionals across 18 countries, reveals the growing importance of sustainability in the sector. Among the respondents, 67 were from C-suite and C-1-level executives in India, providing several compelling insights into this evolving mindset; 57% of Indian leaders identified sustainability as a core business priority for the next five years.

With talent preparedness for sustainability being one of the key areas of focus globally, about 55% of Indian biopharma leaders agree that their organisations have the necessary skills to achieve ESG goals. This is higher than global average of 52% and Asia-Pacific Companies (APAC) average of 46%, underlining India's readiness to champion sustainability efforts. Collaboration has also been a key theme, with 58% of Indian leaders saying sustainability is a collective approach that requires strategic collaborations.

In India, 42% of respondents expressed confidence in their organisation’s ability to accurately measure carbon footprint, slightly above the global and APAC averages.

The accrued benefits of sustainability initiatives are now increasingly visible in terms of innovation and cost efficiency. India saw the highest number of leaders who have reduced cost through sustainability efforts, for example, through adopting more efficient manufacturing processes, at 42%. Moreover, 37% of them indicated that sustainability initiatives improved innovation capabilities, indicating that technological advancement is driven by environmental responsibility. Interestingly, 55% of leaders in India surveyed say that sustainability efforts are delivering the expected return on investment, thus reinforcing the economic feasibility of green practices.

Indian companies are also building a stronger regulatory ecosystem. 45% of biopharma leaders in India, report that their relationship with regulators have improved as a result of their sustainability efforts, representing 3% higher than the global average. This important dynamic speaks to the sector's ability to operate in the changing regulatory environments while building trust. 52% of leaders in India said they have been effective in their efforts to improve the sustainability of logistics and supply chain operations. This figure is higher than the APAC average of 43%.

Bio-E3 is an example of policy governance that triggers industry transformation, encourages the reduction of emissions, and fosters innovation to create a better, sustainable future. In India, while 55% of respondents acknowledged that government policies have a strong impact on sustainability strategies, globally, just 45% reported the same. While the government is making efforts in the right direction to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, driving research and development to bridge the gap between industry and academia, certain areas like supply chain collaborations, Scope 3 emission measurement and talent recruitment require targeted efforts.

As we make progress in the sector, there are several challenges that need to be tackled to utilise the benefits and outcomes. These include talent recruitment, supply chain disruptions, and data availability for performance measurement. Industry data from the survey shows that only 15% of Indian leaders stated they were confident of their ability to measure Scope 3 emissions correctly. This indicates the need for better data systems. As India moves towards strengthening its regulatory system, 55% of leaders in India highlight it as a challenge in using sustainable alternatives due to perceived regulatory barriers – 12% higher than the global average. Weak collaboration in the supply chain is reported by 49% of Indian leaders.

The biopharma sector stands at the cusp of adopting sustainability, and it is moving towards a strategic commitment to growth and innovation. The Bio-E3 policy provides a transformational roadmap to execute this vision. Despite the challenges, India is working towards a well-rounded regulatory landscape to move forward with the shared goal of the industry leaders, policymakers, and academia through collective action where each group acts as a lever for culminated growth. To accelerate this transition, India should focus on encouraging companies to shift from conventional ingredients to recombinant alternatives. Additionally, moving towards renewable energy consumption through collective energy purchasing agreements can lead to cost savings and reduced emissions, crucial for long-term sustainability gains in the sector. To sustain this momentum, companies also need to redesign their processes right from the R&D stage, integrating advanced technologies and sustainable methodologies into product development. By embedding sustainability at the core of innovation, biopharma can enhance efficiency while meeting regulatory and environmental standards. This concerted approach will help India realise its bioeconomic growth potential, positioning the country as a global leader in sustainable biopharma.

This article is authored by Manoj Kumar R Panicker, general manager, South Asia, Cytiva and Harshet Jain, business development, general manager, Panacea Biotec.